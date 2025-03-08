Cowgirls Escape Texas Tech to Set Up Semifinal Matchup vs. Baylor
Oklahoma State narrowly escaped against Texas Tech to set up a matchup against Baylor.
The No. 3 seed Cowgirls entered Friday looking to avoid the fate of the two teams before them that fell to the No. 14 Texas Tech squad. The Cowgirls won the first matchup against the Red Raiders in Lubbock and needed another clutch finish to get a win in Kansas City, beating Texas Tech 62-59.
The Cowgirls’ trip to the semifinals was thanks in no small part to Stailee Heard. The OSU star finished with 34 points and 13 rebounds while shooting an impressive 17-of-20 from the foul line. In scoring over half of OSU’s points, Heard showed up when it mattered most for the Cowgirls.
While OSU’s small lead was in jeopardy in the final moments, a couple of stops in the final seconds were enough to stay ahead on the scoreboard and advance. With Texas Tech in the rearview mirror, the Cowgirls will get set for a Saturday night matchup against Baylor.
Game Information: No. 21 Oklahoma State (25-5, 14-4 Big 12) vs. No. 17 Baylor (26-6, 15-3)
Date/Time: Saturday, March 8 at 5:30 p.m. CT
Where: T-Mobile Center - Kansas City, MO
TV/Streaming: ESPN+
After Baylor’s narrow victory over Iowa State, it punched its ticket to its second matchup against OSU. In the first meeting, the Cowgirls dominated in Waco, winning 84-61 on New Year’s Day.
While Baylor rebounded and had an opportunity to secure the Big 12 title in the regular season finale, this should be a heavyweight battle.
OSU’s defense was stifling in the first matchup, holding Baylor to a 24-of-74 mark from the field. Although replicating a defensive performance like that two months later is unlikely, defense will be the blueprint for an OSU win.
As long as Stailee Heard can have another impressive performance, OSU’s offense should be in good shape. However, getting more from players such as Anna Gret Asi and Micah Gray will be crucial for the Cowgirls’ hopes of winning the Big 12.
