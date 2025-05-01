Cowgirls Extend Offer to 2027 Minnesota Sharpshooter Mya Wilson
The Oklahoma State Cowgirls have had a breath of fresh air installed into the program. Coach Jacie Hoyt has been on fire in the transfer portal and has also landed some major names in the 2025-26 class.
The Cowgirls recently extended an offer to Minnesota 2027 guard Mya Wilson. On film, Wilson may the closest thing to women’s basketball legend Caitlin Clark that you can find. She holds offers from the heavyweights of women’s hoops and recently visited the University of Iowa. Wilson recently talked to OK State on SI about her recent recruitment, OSU hoops and her sibling hoops rivalry.
You are one of the most sought after 2027 guards in the country. How have you managed to deal with such early success?
“The early success has driven me to want to be better and has motivated me even more.”
I know you have heard the comparisons with a certain Iowa basketball legend. Do you draw much inspiration from Clark?
“Definitely, she’s a legend and I respect everything she has said to me, I was fortunate to go on a visit at Iowa and during lunch Caitlin said that All Iowa Attack prepared her for college. I wouldn’t be where I am today if I wasn’t coached by Dickson and if I didn’t play for AIA.”
Your DI offer list is rather impressive. What impressed you about the Cowgirls and the coaching staff?
“I really liked Coach Hoyt and her energy and the way she described how I played. I know she was truly watching me because she described details of my game that was specific to just me. She was very passionate on the OSU program and what kind of program she has created.”
There is another special Wilson hooper floating around your area. What is it been like playing with Ashlee and who would win in a game of one on one?
“We are very close on and off the court which makes playing on the court pretty special. We push each other to make each other better and we’re each other’s biggest fans. One on One I would win and do win, physically I am just stronger.”
What kind of college program do you see yourself at and do you have any dream programs?
“I see myself at a program similar to All Iowa Attack, fast paced, a lot of shots up, and intense defense and everyone building each other up every game and practice. Unfortunately I don’t have a dream school.”