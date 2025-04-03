Cowgirls Land South Dakota State Star Transfer Guard
A player that helped end the Cowgirls’ season will soon try to help them make a deep run.
On Wednesday, Oklahoma State women’s basketball had an active day. After head coach Jacie Hoyt agreed to a contract extension, her team landed some more talent through the transfer portal, with South Dakota State guard Haleigh Timmer committing to OSU.
Timmer was at South Dakota State for the past four years and was a key part of building the Jackrabbits program. While with the Jackrabbits, Timmer blossomed into a star guard.
In 2022-23, she earned a spot on the All-Summit League second team, averaging 12.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists. That season, her South Dakota State squad was a No. 9 seed in the NCAA Tournament, where her five points, eight rebounds and three steals against USC were key in getting the Jackrabbits to the second round.
After missing the 2023-24 season with an injury, Timmer returned to form in her junior year. She started all 34 games for the Jackrabbits and averaged 12.8 points, four rebounds and 1.3 assists. Along with having better numbers than her all-conference campaign as a sophomore, Timmer also shot career-highs from the field (48.4%) and 3-point range (41.3%).
While making the leap from the Summit League to the Big 12 could be tough, Timmer proved she has the ability to compete with the best. In the first round of the NCAA Tournament, she had 11 points and five rebounds in 38 minutes to help her team end OSU’s season.
Considering Timmer’s ability to shoot from outside and her experience, she should have no issues being a key contributor for the Cowgirls next season and fitting into Hoyt’s system. Last season, the Cowgirls used a few key transfers to rise to third in the Big 12 standings and earn a consistent spot in the top 25.
While OSU has lost some of its top players from 2025, Hoyt’s ability to add talent through the portal has been clear since her arrival, and Timmer is the latest example of that.