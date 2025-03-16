Cowgirls to Host BYU Sophomore Amari Whiting
Oklahoma State head basketball coach Jacie Hoyt entered the 2024-25 hoops season with a long road ahead. The Cowgirls were predicted to finish 11th in the Big 12, but they had something else in store. The Cowgirls finished the regular season 3rd in the Big 12, and Hoyt was in the running for Coach of the Year honors.
Now the Cowgirls are likely going to be a high seed in the quickly approaching NCAA Tournament. Their recent success may see the Pokes benefit from the transfer portal. Oklahoma State is set to host their first potential transfer portal target and she has all the potential to be a perfect fit for the Cowgirls.
BYU sophomore guard Amari Whiting recently announced on her social media that she intended to transfer from BYU. The star sophomore is the daughter of Amber Whiting, whose tenure as BYU’s head coach came to an end this weekend. The shifty guard will now search for a basketball home and made it known that she intended to visit Oklahoma State.
In two seasons playing for her mother at BYU, Amari Whiting started 63 games for the Cougars and averaged 10.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 1.7 steals per game on 39.3% shooting from the field.
The 2022 Idaho Gatorade Player of the Year, the younger Whiting was ranked as ESPN’s No. 33 in the class of 2023 and originally committed to Oregon before flipping to BYU upon her mother’s hiring.
The 5-foot-10 guard had numerous DI offers out of high school where she won player of the year in back-to-back seasons. Oklahoma State made her short list but she chose Oregon and then BYU. Both of her parents played at BYU but now Whiting will have to spread her wings in search of a new home. No place could be better than the hottest team in women’s hoops, the OSU Cowgirls.
