Current and Former Oklahoma State Cowboys Voice Support Amid Fires
The Oklahoma State community has been impacted heavily by Friday’s wildfire outbreak in Oklahoma, and many with OSU ties have voiced their support for the community.
With extremely windy conditions and low humidity on Friday, most of the state of Oklahoma was under extreme or historic fire weather conditions. While many were impacted all around the state, Stillwater had one of the largest and most impactful fires.
Burning through the day and into the night on Friday and into Saturday, the fire destroyed an estimated 50 or more structures, according to city officials. The fire has also led to the cancellation of OSU’s baseball, softball and men’s tennis matchups scheduled for Saturday.
While the OSU community has been impacted by the fire, there has been plenty of thoughts and prayers headed to Stillwater from those who have been a part of the community over the years.
Former OSU quarterback Mason Rudolph, who just signed a two-year deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, offered his support on Saturday morning.
Along with Rudolph, OSU’s defensive coordinator from 2023-24, Bryan Nardo, also put out a tweet about the fires across Oklahoma.
Cowboy basketball coaches from the past couple of decades have also offered their thoughts over the past couple of days, with current coach Steve Lutz chiming in on Saturday. Coming off of his first season in Stillwater, Lutz is set to be a part of the community for years to come.
“Hoping for safety, strength and healing for the days ahead,” Lutz said in his tweet.
Meanwhile, Lutz’s predecessor Mike Boynton also offered some words of encouragement for the city he spent eight years in, including seven as OSU’s head coach from 2017-24.
Former OSU coach Travis Ford also chimed in on the situation. Ford said he built many relationships in Stillwater across his eight seasons as OSU’s coach and is thinking and praying for the community.
“Stillwater is a wonderful college town with great people, please keep them in your prayers,” Ford went on to say in a follow-up tweet.
