ESPN Analyst Sends Reminder that OSU Basketball Can Still Be Dangerous in 2026

Oklahoma State’s season has taken some unfortunate turns, but it might not be too late to turn things around.

Over the past couple of months, OSU men’s basketball has done its best to try and navigate Big 12 play and put itself in a position to return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2021. Of course, it hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing in Stillwater against the best the conference has to offer.

Sitting at 16-9 overall with a 4-8 mark against Big 12 opponents, OSU isn’t exactly in the driver’s seat when it comes to getting to the big dance. Despite all of the warranted concerns that OSU might not be ready to take the next step and play some meaningful postseason basketball, not everyone has given up on the Pokes.

In a recent article for ESPN, Jay Bilas laid out a ranking of his top 68 teams in the country. While OSU’s recent stretch and freefall in most bracket projections could make it seem like OSU belongs nowhere near a ranking like this, Bilas put the Cowboys at No. 52.

“No. 12 in adjusted tempo, offense has carried the Cowboys, who are top 30 in scoring (84.7 PPG),” Bilas wrote. “The problem has been the defense, which ranks bottom 30. Anthony Roy, a senior on his fourth team in four years, has been their top scorer. He had a season-high 30 in Oklahoma State's upset of BYU.”

It’s hard to find much of anything to be critical of when it comes to Bilas’ analysis of the Pokes’ season and skill level up to this point. The Cowboys’ incredible nonconfernece run was soured by some tight games against inferior opponents in December, and the problems that were evident before Big 12 play have been constant through conference competition.

For OSU to get out of its current funk and compete for a spot in the NCAA Tournament, it will need to take care of the issues that Bilas laid out in his ranking. Offense has rarely been a problem for the Cowboys, and defense has rarely been a positive.

Steve Lutz’s team can play fast and put points on the board. If it can start stopping the other team from putting easy points on the board too, there might be a chance for a late-season run for the Pokes.

OSU’s season is far from over, but it has some ground to make up in these final weeks.