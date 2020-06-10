Report: Ferron Flavors to Stick With Commitment Despite Postseason Ban

STILLWATER -- One of the biggest concerns surrounding for the upcoming season for Oklahoma State basketball due to the NCAA penalties is the potential lose of player.

I wrote yesterday about how current players, such as junior point guard Isaac Likekele, are already being contacted by coaches across the country. For Likekele, the number of coaches is north of 20.

One player Boynton and Co. aren't going to have to worry about is recent Cal Baptist grad transfer addition Ferron Flavors Jr. According to a report from Jeff Goodman, Flavors told Goodman that he has decided to "stick with his commitment despite the 1-year postseason ban the NCAA hit the program with Friday."

Flavors isn't the first player to announce he's staying committed as four-star guard signee Donovan Williams announced last weekend he's staying with his commitment as well.

Flavors was a strong addition to the roster for Boynton and Co. as he adds not only maturity and leadership to a relatively young team, but he's a sharpshooter from 3-point range.

This past season for Cal Baptist, Flavors lit the scoreboard up as he averaged 13.5 points a game on 42% shooting from the floor, as well as 44% from 3-point range. That's a stat that's going to really come in handy for Boynton and Co. with the loss of Thomas Dziagwa and Lindy Waters III to graduation this past spring.

The big question now is which other players plan on either staying committed or on the roster, with No. 1 overall 2020 prospect Cade Cunningham and current junior point guard Isaac Likekele being the biggest questions.