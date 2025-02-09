Finishing in Big 12's Top 4 Should be Priority for Cowgirls
Oklahoma State has had a season to remember thus far, and it is far from finished.
On Saturday, the No. 25 Cowgirls dominated against No. 12 Kansas State, winning 85-55 for their biggest win in conference play. Considering the Wildcats came into the contest with only two losses and fresh off a win over No. 9 TCU, the Cowgirls’ win showed their standing among the Big 12’s best is no mistake.
If they can continue their hot streak and remain at the top of the conference, the Cowgirls will be in a great position come March. Sitting at 19-4 overall and 9-3 in conference play, the Cowgirls are only a game back of first with six games remaining.
This season, the Big 12 is up to 16 teams, the most in the conference’s history. That also means some changes are coming to the Big 12 Tournament in March.
This season, the conference tournament will take place over the course of five days, with the top eight teams earning a bye on the first day and the top four teams earning a bye for the first two days. Considering that OSU has multiple losses against teams in the bottom half of the conference standings, simply avoiding an extra matchup would be massive for OSU’s chances of winning the conference.
Along with the Cowgirls’ ability to compete with the best in the Big 12, they have mostly taken care of business against teams at their level. With every tournament game on a neutral court, the Cowgirls would have a chance to prove their wins over the conference’s best weren’t simply because of the games being played in Stillwater.
A top-four finish in the Big 12 and automatic advancement to the conference quarterfinals would also put OSU in a great position to earn a top-four seed in the NCAA Tournament, which would allow the Cowgirls to host the first two rounds. OSU has never hosted any NCAA Tournament games from finishing as one of the top 16, but this season is on track to be one of the best in school history.
With only one game remaining against a team tied or above the Cowgirls in the Big 12 standings, the sky is the limit for Jacie Hoyt’s squad.
