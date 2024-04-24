Oklahoma State Hosts FIU Transfer Point Guard on Official Visit
Oklahoma State is hosting a big-time visitor out of the college basketball transfer portal.
Steve Lutz recently took over the program, though he and his staff have yet to make any additions to the Cowboys' roster, though. Bryce Thompson, Connor Dow, Jamyron Keller and Jeremiah Johnson make up Oklahoma State's basketball roster.
The team is hosting four-star transfer Arturo Dean -- a former Florida International guard -- on campus right now, though. He shared videos of his visit on Instagram.
The 5-foot-11, 165-pound point guard would be a huge addition to the program. He's a smaller guard, but he's the No. 32 point guard in the transfer portal after two seasons with his former program. He was an unranked prospect, but his play last season makes him an attractive prospect for the Cowboys to land.
Last season, Dean averaged 13.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 3.4 steals per game in 31 appearances -- 30 of which were starts. Needless to say, the point guard is productive. He would be a huge first addition to the program since Lutz has taken over.
Having a third-year guard capable of controlling the pace and impacting the game in every facet for his position would be a huge tone-setter for a program wanting to play a distinct style.
The Cowboys currently have the four guys previously mentioned on the roster, with the rest of the roster and every position to be filled out. There are no active big men on the roster, and there's no depth at any position. Lutz is working with a near-blank canvas as he builds his roster for his first season coaching in the Big 12 with the Cowboys.
Want to join the discussion? Like All Pokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.