Former Oklahoma State Star Tabbed as Ideal NBA Backup Point Guard
Oklahoma State has had some rough years lately, but it added to its list of NBA draft picks earlier this week.
On Thursday night, former OSU star guard Javon Small was drafted by the Memphis Grizzlies with the No. 48 pick. Small became the first former Cowboy to be drafted since Cade Cunningham went first overall in 2021.
Small spent one year in Stillwater in 2023-24 before finishing his college career at West Virginia. While Small was on a bad OSU team, he was a bright spot for the Cowboys throughout his time playing at Gallagher-Iba Arena, and he could soon be a bright spot for his NBA team.
In a recent ESPN article, Jeff Borzello noted that one coach compared Small to Houston product Jamal Shead. Of course, the two played against each other in the 2023-24 season, and Shead has helped lay a blueprint for a player like Small.
"He's the consummate backup NBA point guard," the coach said. "Experience, size, shotmaking ability. Pick-and-roll passer. He should be a better defender, but he's a good rebounder for a guard."
As a rookie last season, Shead averaged 7.1 points and 4.2 assists for a rebuilding Toronto Raptors team. Playing nearly 20 minutes a night across 75 games, Shead played the sixth-most total minutes of anyone on the roster.
While Small is entering a much different situation, he might still have an opportunity to carve out a high-volume role with the Grizzlies. Last season, the Grizzlies finished as the eighth seed in the Western Conference, and they will enter 2025-26 looking to take a step forward after collapsing toward the end of the season.
With Desmond Bane getting traded to Orlando and the always-present injury concern of Ja Morant, there could be an opportunity for Small to find a spot in the backcourt alongside Scotty Pippen Jr.
Despite all of the things Small could bring to the Grizzlies next season, he could still spend a large chunk of the year with the team’s G League affiliate. Simply coming in as a No. 48 pick and contributing immediately is rare, but it is something Small might be able to accomplish, especially as the grind of an 82-game season takes its toll on his teammates.