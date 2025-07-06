Former Cowboy Javon Small Makes NBA Summer League Debut
Oklahoma State’s former star got his first taste of NBA basketball over the weekend.
On Saturday night, the Memphis Grizzlies and Oklahoma City Thunder matched up to tip off Utah Summer League. With summer league meant to showcase some of the league’s young stars and give others a chance to make their mark, Saturday’s matchup didn’t disappoint.
Most of the attention in the Grizzlies-Thunder game was centered on Nikola Topic, Ajay Mitchell, Jaylen Wells and GG Jackson. While some others made a solid impact, it was the guys clearly capable of making an impact next season stealing the show.
Still, the other players on the floor were looking to make an impact and show they can compete at this level. Among the top performers from that group of players was Javon Small.
The former Cowboy who finished his college career at West Virginia was drafted by the Grizzlies in the second round in June’s draft. Although many second-round picks end up in the G League in their rookie season, Small has a legitimate chance to break through as a reliable backcourt option off the bench in Memphis.
Coming off the bench in his summer league debut, Small was solid and looked to play within the flow of the game. In not forcing much, Small finished the night with only four points, shooting 2-of-6 from the floor.
Although Small was unable to showcase his microwave scoring ability and outside shot, his playmaking was on point throughout the contest. Small’s six assists led all players and were a clear example of how his well-known scoring skills can help him create for his teammates.
Also adding a steal, Small had a successful professional debut in his nearly 19 minutes of action. It was only Small’s first taste of NBA action, but he certainly has the potential to become a steady player in the league.
As Small gets more accustomed to the speed of the NBA game and gets more opportunities, he could soon blossom into a star role player. His potential could easily take him beyond role player status, but for now, Small is simply making strides toward carving out a long and successful NBA career.