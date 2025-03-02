Former Miami 4-Star Signee Ben Ahmed Commits to Cowboys
The Oklahoma State Cowboys have had numerous question marks surrounding their basketball program this season but head coach Steve Lutz landed one of the top prep centers in the country on Saturday. With the addition for next season, the Pokes have a perfect building block for the future of Cowboy hoops.
2026 superstar Ben Ahmed suited up for Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut. Ahmed committed to Miami early on in the recruiting process but when Hurricane head coach Jim Larranaga stepped down, Ahmed went back on the market.
The 6-foot-10, 300 pound big man is currently listed as the No. 74 overall recruit in the 2025 cycle according to On3. He is also the No. 7 center prospect in the country. He has nearly a 7-foot-3 wingspan and he has some of the most entertaining film of any 2025 post player.
“Where Ahmed thrives is on the glass. He takes up so much space, has such an extended reach, and magnetic hands. He’s a high-volume rebounder and consistently puts up double-doubles. He’s also a true scoring threat with his back to the basket. He maximizes his size and physicality to get to point-blank range whenever possible," said Adam Finkelstein of 247sports.
"It was just the right fit with my playstyle and what they're doing with their big men right now. As a big who wouldn't want to play there?" said Ahmed about his commitment to Oklahoma State. "Just seeing how they developed their players and how family-oriented the coaching staff are with their players is a reason I like the coaches."
He mentioned that he is a post player who can score the ball on both sides of the block and is a tremendous rebounder. "I am excited to be a Cowboy and the goal is to win and I'll always try to help the team win in any way I can."
Ahmed becomes the third player to join the Cowboys from the 2025 class. He is also the second big man to sign with the Pokes joining Sunrise Christian Academy center Mekhi Ragland. Ahmed's commitment pushes the Cowboys up to the 28th spot in the 2025 recruiting rankings.