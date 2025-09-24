Mike Gundy's Brother Gave Fired-Up Answer About Ex-Oklahoma State Coach's Future
Oklahoma State fired football coach Mike Gundy on Tuesday, following a two-decade run that saw him become the winningest coach in school history and take the program to 18 straight bowl games.
The 58-year-old Gundy, who played quarterback for the school in the 1980s, went 170–90 in his 20-plus seasons at the helm in Stillwater.
Gundy isn't a big fan of the new revenue sharing era of college athletics, and made that opinion known in recent years. Despite his stance, he still wants to coach, according to his brother Cale.
Cale Gundy was asked by Brett McMurphy of On3 whether or not his older brother wanted to continue to coach, and his answer didn't disappoint.
"Hell yes and I'm going with him," Cale Gundy told McMurphy.
Time will tell if Gundy will find the right fit. But despite going 4–11 in his final 15 games with the Cowboys, it's no secret what kind of coach Gundy can be.
