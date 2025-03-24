All pokes

Former Oklahoma State Center Helping Kentucky in NCAA Tournament

Brandon Garrison is doing his best to push the Wildcats closer to a national title.

Ivan White

Mar 23, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Kentucky Wildcats forward Brandon Garrison (10) reacts after the second round of the NCAA Tournament against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
Oklahoma State lost various key players last offseason, but one departure seemed to hurt more than the rest.

The Cowboys’ 2024 offseason was filled with change. From changing coaches to bringing in an almost entirely new roster, the Cowboys are almost unrecognizable compared to last season.

Among the many Cowboys who chose to continue their careers elsewhere was OSU’s starting center and star freshman. Brandon Garrison broke out on the Big 12 stage in his first year in college and was expected to hold down the middle in Stillwater for the foreseeable future.

As a freshman, Garrison averaged 7.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.5 blocks. While he wasn’t always the most polished player on either end, his potential was through the roof and was perhaps the No. 1 reason for fans to be optimistic about the immediate future of Cowboy basketball.

Jan 6, 2024; Stillwater, Okla, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys center Brandon Garrison (23) slam dunks the ball over Baylor Bears guard Langston Love (13) in overtime of an NCAA men s basketball game at Gallagher-Iba arena. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Alcala-The Oklahoman / Mitch Alcala/For The Oklahoman / USA TODAY NETWORK

However, Garrison took to the transfer portal along with many of his teammates after the 12-20 campaign that concluded with Mike Boynton’s firing. Garrison took visits to a few different schools before settling on Kentucky.

With the Wildcats, Garrison’s role has shrunk compared to what he had in Stillwater. After starting 29 of his 32 games in 2023-24, he has come off the bench every contest for Kentucky.

However, his impact hasn’t wavered much despite his decrease in playing time. He’s averaged 5.9 points and 3.9 rebounds and has even expanded his offensive game beyond the 3-point line, shooting 30% on 1.2 attempts per game.

Most importantly, he is playing his role perfectly for a Kentucky team looking to make a deep run in March Madness. Through the first two rounds, Kentucky has earned wins against Troy and Illinois, with Garrison playing a key role.

In the first round against Troy, Garrison was one of four Kentucky players to score in double figures, putting up 13 points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals. He followed that performance with five points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals against Illinois to help his team advance to the Sweet 16 despite a rough offensive night.

While he didn’t stick around and potentially get the opportunity to play in the NCAA Tournament with OSU, his team is still alive going into the second weekend. Garrison will look to help Kentucky inch closer to a national title as the Wildcats face Tennessee in a Sweet 16 battle on Friday.

Ivan White
IVAN WHITE

Ivan is a sports media student at Oklahoma State University. He has covered OSU athletics since 2022 and also covers the OKC Thunder for Inside The Thunder and Thunderous Intentions.

