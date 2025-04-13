Former Oklahoma State Star Preparing for First Playoff Appearance
A former Cowboy is set for the biggest stage of his career thus far.
On Friday, Cade Cunningham’s Detroit Pistons lost to the Milwaukee Bucks but, in the process, locked in his first playoff matchup. The Pistons will face the New York Knicks in the first round, which will mark Cunningham’s first time playing in the playoffs.
After being the face of an awful Pistons team for the past three seasons, Cunningham has led the Pistons to a winning record and a spot in the playoffs. Cunningham’s last postseason appearance came in 2021 when he led Oklahoma State to the NCAA Tournament.
While that was also OSU’s last time making the NCAA Tournament, it will have no issues cheering on its former star in the NBA playoffs. Alongside Cunningham, former OSU guard Lindy Waters III is also set to battle with the Pistons in the playoffs, although it won’t be his first trip.
This season, Cunningham has averaged 26.1 points, 6.1 rebounds and 9.1 assists for the Pistons this season. He is also shooting 46.9% from the field and 35.6% from 3-point range, both career-bests.
Those big numbers also helped Cunningham make his first NBA All-Star Game in February and will almost certainly result in a spot on an All-NBA team, which will make him the first former OSU player to achieve that. Considering Cunningham will be making his playoff debut against the Knicks in Madison Square Garden, his legend could quickly grow.
While Cunningham led the Pistons to the playoffs for the first time since 2019, he will be looking to deliver the first Pistons playoff win since 2008. Cunningham led the Cowboys to their only NCAA Tournament win in the past decade in 2021, so it wouldn't be surprising to see him deliver a similar feat in Detroit.
While OSU basketball will have to wait at least one more year to see an NCAA Tournament game, the Cowboys will get to cheer on their former stars in the postseason. As Cunningham looks to make some history with the entire city of Detroit behind him, Stillwater will also be in his corner, hoping to see him succeed.