Former Oklahoma State Star Reflects on Third NBA Season
A former Cowboy’s third NBA season came to a bitter end, the journey was well worth it.
The Oklahoma City Thunder lost 117-116 in Game 6 of the second round of the NBA playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks. The loss eliminated the Thunder and former OSU star Lindy Waters III.
Waters only played in three playoff games for the Thunder, all in the closing minutes of blowout wins. Although he did not have a significant on-court role, Waters perfected his role as a teammate.
“I was just talking about this with some of my teammates, but the days that the cameras don't see, the high-intensity days, the days on the bus, the plane, we can't take those for granted because you don't always have those,” Waters said. “Yeah, just staying grateful for every opportunity knowing that it was just a few years ago that I wasn't in this position and I was fighting for something. That keeps me humble.”
Waters’ regular season also saw a decrease in production from his first two seasons. Still, he made the most of his opportunities.
Playing in 38 games, Waters averaged a career-low 3.6 points in 7.4 minutes, but his efficiency was at his best. Waters shot 43.5% from beyond the arc and 47.1% overall. Sometimes playing for only a few seconds at the end of quarters, Waters always stayed ready and made the most of his limited opportunities.
After playing four years at OSU, it took some time for Waters to make it to the NBA, which included some time in the G League. Even on a full NBA contract, Waters has starred in the G League.
This season, he helped the OKC Blue win their first G League title. In two playoff games, Waters averaged 21 points and nine rebounds while shooting 7-of-12 from 3-point range.
“I thought being in my role, getting an opportunity in the G-League to continue to develop as a player and a person and then finishing that off with a championship, getting to celebrate with those guys, there's no better feeling than finishing your last game on a win,” Waters said.
Waters was also a finalist for the NBA’s social justice award. Although he did not win it, it was one of the highlights of his NBA career.
“It's a huge honor for me because I've always wanted to give back to my community, and I've been doing it for years,” Waters said. “I'm going to continue to keep doing it. For that specific award, it was a huge honor for me and my family.”
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.