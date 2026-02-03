Is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Playing Tonight? (Injury Update, Betting Impact for Magic vs. Thunder)

The Oklahoma City Thunder are down several rotation players at the moment, including star Jalen Williams, and they've added reigning league MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander to their injury report for Tuesday's matchup with the Orlando Magic.

SGA (right index finger sprain) is officially listed as questionable for this matchup. He is joined by All-Star Chet Holmgren (also questionable), Williams, Ajay Mitchell (out), Alex Caruso (doubtful) and Isaiah Hartenstein (questionable) on Oklahoma City's injury report.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (finger) listed questionable for Tuesday. — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) February 2, 2026

With so many players up in the air or already out for this game, the Thunder are just 6.5-point favorites at home in the latest odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. For comparison, OKC was a 6.5-point road favorite against the Denver Nuggets on Sunday.

So, there is some concern in the betting market that at least one of SGA or Holmgren could sit in this matchup. Orlando is a much worse team than Denver, and it is without star forward Franz Wagner on Tuesday night. So, it's pretty surprising that the Thunder are just 6.5-point favorites at home, where they are 21-4 so far this season.

SGA is once again the MVP favorite in the 2025-26 season, and he's averaging an insane 32.0 points per game while shooting 55.8 percent from the field and 39.1 percent from 3. The Thunder star had 34 points, five rebounds and 13 assists in a road win over the Nuggets on Sunday night.

Both SGA and Holmgren could suit up in this game, and that would likely push the line in favor of the Thunder. OKC has only played two games without Gilgeous-Alexander this season, blowing out the Utah Jazz in one game and beating the Memphis Grizzlies by one point in another.

OKC will update Gilgeous-Alexander's status closer to game time, and the SI Betting team will update this story once his status is decided against Orlando.

