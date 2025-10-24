Former Oklahoma State Stars Shine to Begin NBA Season
Oklahoma State will tip off the 2025-26 season in the near future, but some former Cowboys have already begun their next campaign.
On Tuesday, the NBA season tipped off, which also meant the first chance for some former OSU stars to get on the hardwood for the first time this year. Along with some familiar names on NBA rosters, a couple of other Cowboys joined the list this season.
Back for another year
Marcus Smart was the first former Cowboy to get onto the floor in this NBA season as a result of his team’s inclusion in the league’s opening night of action on Tuesday. Of course, his team is now the Los Angeles Lakers.
After nearly a decade in Boston and some forgettable stints in Memphis and Washington, Smart has a chance for a bit of a resurgence in Los Angeles. Against the Warriors on Tuesday, Smart had a nine-point outing while playing 23 minutes.
Meanwhile, another Cowboy was back on the floor for action on Wednesday night, with Cade Cunningham making the first appearance of his fifth NBA season. Cunningham’s Detroit Pistons lost to the Chicago Bulls, but the former Cowboy still had a solid outing.
Cunningham finished the night with 23 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists in 34 minutes. Although he didn’t shoot all that well, Cunningham still had an impressive start to the year as he searches for another All-Star nod this season.
Although he didn’t make his season debut in his team’s first game, former OSU star Lindy Waters III is sure to make a difference for the San Antonio Spurs at some point this season.
A couple of NBA debuts
While OSU’s three NBA players from last season all are on a roster again this year, a couple of former Cowboys have been added to that list in Javon Small and Moussa Cisse. Although neither finished their career in Stillwater, they were still key parts of the OSU program and showcased some of their NBA potential while at OSU.
Small made his first appearance for the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night in a win over New Orleans. Racking up three assists and a block in 19 minutes of action, Small could play some important minutes as the Grizzlies’ backup point guard, especially as the team deals with injuries early in the year.
Meanwhile, Cisse made his debut after securing a two-way deal with the Dallas Mavericks in the offseason. Although he didn’t get any stats, Cisse still got his first taste of NBA action, playing in the final few minutes of Dallas’ big loss to the Spurs.