Pistons vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 17
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The Detroit Pistons are looking to bounce back from a road loss in Toronto when they visit the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.
Detroit won three straight prior to the upset loss to the Raptors, while the Wizards suffered their 12th-straight loss last night against the Warriors.
The Wizards have played the Pistons tough this season, forcing overtime back in November and earning a 126-117 victory last month.
The oddsmakers have the Wizards as big home underdogs at the best betting sites on
Tuesday night.
Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Tuesday night’s NBA matchup.
Pistons vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Spread
- Pistons -18.5 (-105)
- Wizards +18.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Pistons -1640
- Wizards +950
Total
- 232.5 (Over -120/Under -110)
Pistons vs. Wizards How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 17
- Time: 7:00 p.m.
- Venue: Capital One Arena
- How to Watch (TV): FDSN DT, MNMT
- Pistons record: 48-19
- Wizards record: 16-51
Pistons vs. Wizards Injury Reports
Pistons Injury Report
- Isaac Jones – Out
- Bobi Klintman – Out
- Chaz Lanier – Out
- Wendell Moore Jr. – Out
- Isaiah Stewart – Out
Wizards Injury Report
- Leaky Black – Questionable
- Alex Sarr – Questionable
- Trae Young – Questionable
- Kyshawn George – Out
- D’Angelo Russell – Out
- Anthony Davis – Out
- Cam Whitmore – Out
Pistons vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bets
Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet
The Wizards haven’t had much of an answer for Cade Cunningham this season. The Pistons guard put up 46 points in the first meeting – granted, he did shoot the ball 45 times in that one –, and then 30 points on a more efficient 10 of 21 shooting last month.
Cunningham may only be averaging 24.9 points per game this season, but he should still be able to take advantage of this Wizards defense. He’s coming off a 33-point game on 12 of 24 shooting in Toronto on Sunday.
Pistons vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick
I can only look to the Wizards here. They had two great efforts against the Pistons in Detroit, and should have another one despite being on the second half of a back-to-back.
Detroit is just 24-30-1 against the spread as the favorite this season, including 11-14 on the road. Meanwhile, Washington is a respectable 14-15 as the home underdog, and already covered +11 and +16.5 against Detroit.
I’ll take the Wizards to keep it close (or close enough) once again against the Pistons.
Pick: Wizards +18.5 (-115)
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Ryan is a sports betting writer at Sports Illustrated. He has experience working for NHL.com, NBC Sports, Covers, and more throughout his decade in the industry. As a Philadelphia native, he understands the passion and pain that come with being a sports fan.Follow rgilbertsop