Pistons vs. Wizards Prediction, Odds and Best NBA Prop Bets for Tuesday, March 17

The Detroit Pistons are looking to bounce back from a road loss in Toronto when they visit the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night.

Detroit won three straight prior to the upset loss to the Raptors, while the Wizards suffered their 12th-straight loss last night against the Warriors.

The Wizards have played the Pistons tough this season, forcing overtime back in November and earning a 126-117 victory last month.

The oddsmakers have the Wizards as big home underdogs at the best betting sites on

Tuesday night.

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop, and my prediction for Tuesday night’s NBA matchup.

Pistons vs. Wizards Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Pistons -18.5 (-105)

Wizards +18.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Pistons -1640

Wizards +950

Total

232.5 (Over -120/Under -110)

Pistons vs. Wizards How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 17

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Venue: Capital One Arena

How to Watch (TV): FDSN DT, MNMT

Pistons record: 48-19

Wizards record: 16-51

Pistons vs. Wizards Injury Reports

Pistons Injury Report

Isaac Jones – Out

Bobi Klintman – Out

Chaz Lanier – Out

Wendell Moore Jr. – Out

Isaiah Stewart – Out

Wizards Injury Report

Leaky Black – Questionable

Alex Sarr – Questionable

Trae Young – Questionable

Kyshawn George – Out

D’Angelo Russell – Out

Anthony Davis – Out

Cam Whitmore – Out

Pistons vs. Wizards Best NBA Prop Bets

Pistons Best NBA Prop Bet

The Wizards haven’t had much of an answer for Cade Cunningham this season. The Pistons guard put up 46 points in the first meeting – granted, he did shoot the ball 45 times in that one –, and then 30 points on a more efficient 10 of 21 shooting last month.

Cunningham may only be averaging 24.9 points per game this season, but he should still be able to take advantage of this Wizards defense. He’s coming off a 33-point game on 12 of 24 shooting in Toronto on Sunday.

Pistons vs. Wizards Prediction and Pick

I can only look to the Wizards here. They had two great efforts against the Pistons in Detroit, and should have another one despite being on the second half of a back-to-back.

Detroit is just 24-30-1 against the spread as the favorite this season, including 11-14 on the road. Meanwhile, Washington is a respectable 14-15 as the home underdog, and already covered +11 and +16.5 against Detroit.

I’ll take the Wizards to keep it close (or close enough) once again against the Pistons.

Pick: Wizards +18.5 (-115)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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