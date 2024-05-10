Former OSU Star Moussa Cisse Commits to Memphis
A former Cowboy is heading back to his old school, but not Oklahoma State.
Ole Miss transfer center Moussa Cisse announced on social media Friday that he is committing to Memphis for the 2024-25 season. After visiting Stillwater this offseason and rumors about his potential return to Stillwater, Cisse is heading back to where he began his college career.
Cisse played his freshman season at Memphis, averaging 6.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 1.6 blocks to win American Athletic Conference Rookie of the Year and make the All-Freshman team. A five-star recruit out of high school, Cisse had NBA potential and looked to follow in the footsteps of 2020 No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman, who went to Memphis the previous season.
However, things did not work out under Penny Hardaway the first time, leading to Cisse spending the next two seasons at Oklahoma State. At OSU, Cisse was an instant impact player, winning the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year as a sophomore and making Big 12 All-Defense teams in both seasons in Stillwater.
Cisse averaged 1.9 blocks in both seasons as a Cowboy and started 46 of his 61 games. However, after OSU narrowly missed the NCAA Tournament in 2023, he transferred to Ole Miss before last season.
With the Rebels, Cisse struggled to find the same impact, averaging a career-low 17.6 minutes and starting 17 of 26 games. Despite having a positive impact at every stop, Cisse has yet to make the NCAA Tournament but has made a couple of NIT runs.
With Memphis looking to make it back to the NCAA Tournament, the Tigers are turning to their former player and former Tennessee high school star to hold down the paint next season.
Want to join the discussion? Like AllPokes on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.