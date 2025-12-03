Oklahoma State Announces Date for Eric Morris' Introduction
Save the date: Monday, Dec. 8, 2025, 1:30 p.m., at the Conoco Phillips OSU Alumni Center. Oklahoma State University will officially introduce Eric Morris as the 25th head football coach in program history.
At just 40, Morris brings one of the most decorated résumés of any young coach in college football, earning a reputation as the "quarterback whisperer" for his uncanny ability to identify, recruit, and develop elite signal-callers into NFL stars and record-setters.
A former Texas Tech wide receiver, he lettered for the Red Raiders from 2005-08 under Mike Leach, earning the nickname "the Elf" for his small, elusive style in the Air Raid offense. As a senior, he hauled in 10 receptions for 89 yards in the Cotton Bowl against Mississippi, capping a career that honed his football IQ on one of the sport's most innovative staffs.
He spent the next decade climbing the coaching ladder under Leach and Kliff Kingsbury at Texas Tech and Washington State, then shattered FCS records as head coach at Incarnate Word, where his units averaged more than 41 points and 513 yards per game and produced the NCAA’s all-division leader in passing yards.
Morris's quarterback magic began early: At Texas Tech, he helped recruit Baker Mayfield as a walk-on who started as a true freshman and became a Heisman winner, while serving as offensive coordinator during Patrick Mahomes's three explosive seasons, where the Red Raiders led the nation in total offense in 2016. At Incarnate Word, he signed Cam Ward, molding the option high school quarterback into an FCS sensation who later became the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. As Washington State's offensive coordinator, he flipped John Mateer from a mid-major commitment, leading to Mateer's transfer to Oklahoma as a standout starter.
In 2023, North Texas made him its head coach. Three years later, he leaves Denton as the hottest name on the market.
This season, Morris’s 2025 North Texas offense finished No. 1 nationally in yards per play and third in scoring, powering the Mean Green to an 11-1 record—the program's first 11-win season in history—and clinching a berth in the American Conference championship game. For his work, he was unanimously named the 2025 American Conference Coach of the Year. His latest gem, redshirt freshman Drew Mestemaker—a walk-on who never started varsity in high school—leads the FBS with 3,469 passing yards and 26 touchdowns.
Dec. 8 marks the start of a new era in Cowboy football, led by the coach who just built the nation’s most efficient offense and was named the best in his league for doing it. Be there when Eric Morris is introduced as the next head coach of the Oklahoma State Cowboys.