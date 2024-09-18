Four-Star Includes Oklahoma State Basketball In Final Four Programs
Oklahoma State's basketball program is looking for a resurgence. Once a perennial March Madness program, the Cowboys have seen a falloff in recent years. The falloff led to Mike Boynton's departure from the Stillwater.
Boynton's ability to bring talent to Oklahoma State while winning just enough games led to him staying around, but the Cowboys hired Steve Lutz to try and add a spark to the basketball program in Stillwater. It doesn't seem the new Oklahoma State head coach will have an issue acquiring talent.
On Wednesday, four-star center Kareem Stagg included Oklahoma State is his list of four remaining programs for his recruitment. Georgia, Michigan and Houston were the three other programs the IMG Academy prospect included in his remaining teams in his recruitment.
The four-star prospect, according to 247Sports, is the No. 9 center in Florida and No. 72 overall prospect in the nation. The Cowboys offered on June 5, doing so just before the other three programs remaining in his recruitment.
247Sports' Adam Finkelstein evaluated Stagg's game, breaking down the scouting report on the big man.
"Stagg's rate of improvement over the last year has been off the charts," Finkelstein wrote. "While Stagg has made great physical strides, his face-up skill set has also started to evolve in a significant way. He's now starting to show potential both as a rhythm shooter and when he puts the ball on the floor."
Not only has Stagg improved his offensive game, but his physicality has improved while being able to run the floor, put the ball on the ground and make plays off the dribble and use his body to score. Finkelstein was complimentary of his defensive abilities, too. He has a high motor, which Lutz likes in a player, while also being a very good rim protector.
Stagg would be a high-upside player for Lutz and the Cowboys to land for their 2025 recruiting class.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.