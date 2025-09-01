How Does OSU Stack Up Against Oregon?
It’s only Week 2, and Oklahoma State already has arguably its toughest opponent of the season.
After opening the 2025 season with a win against UT Martin, the Cowboys have their sights set on a real-life Goliath in No. 7 Oregon. OSU has been no stranger recently to being the underdog, and going on the road to Eugene doesn’t change that narrative for the Cowboys.
The Ducks come off a 59-13 win against Montana State, which showcased why they are a top 10 team in the nation. This was due to a number of factors that the Cowboys will have to prepare for if they want to shock the world and come out of Oregon with a win.
Aerial Attack
Oregon quarterback Dante Moore had an impressive debut performance for the Ducks. He completed 18 of his 23 passes, racking up 213 passing yards along with three touchdowns.
Malik Benson led the receivers for the Ducks, catching five passes for 51 yards and a touchdown. However, the Pokes will have to look out for more than just Benson, as 10 receivers had at least one catch, and three receivers had a touchdown.
On The Ground
Rushing seemed to be just as easy for Oregon. The Ducks had a total of 253 rushing yards with Noah Whittington leading the way. Whittington had 68 yards on 10 carries along with a rushing touchdown.
Jordon Davison also punched in three touchdowns on the ground for the Ducks. The powerback was only called upon six times, but he got the job done. Davison will be a high priority to stop in short game situations and during goal-line stands.
How To Handle Goliath
Clearly, the OSU defense is going to have its work cut out for it, and with Wendell Gregory’s fate still being up in the air, the challenges just keep stacking. Lockdown coverage and takeaways from the secondary like last week could give the Pokes momentum down the stretch, but the needs don’t end there.
Without Hauss Hejny, Zane Flores will be called upon to make his first-ever college start at quarterback for OSU. Flores showed promise in his debut against UT Martin, but he will have to start hot to give the Cowboys a chance. The Cowboys will need to lean on Flores’ arm, along with receivers Terrill Davis and Gavin Freeman, to cut up Oregon’s secondary, which allowed 198 passing yards against Montana State.
Although it seems like all odds are against them, you can never count a Mike Gundy team out.
Crazier things have happened in college football, but the Cowboys must play almost perfectly to keep Oregon within reach down the stretch.