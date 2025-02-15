Game Preview: No. 20 Cowgirls Back on Road Against BYU
The Cowgirls are on a roll and looking to keep it going on the road.
After beating Kansas State last weekend, Oklahoma State moved up to No. 20 in the AP poll and has an opportunity to keep moving up. On Wednesday, OSU took care of business against a solid Arizona team at home and will now make its first trip to Provo since BYU joined the Big 12.
Winners of six of their past seven, the Cowgirls have been dominant throughout the Big 12 slate. With six double-digit wins in conference play, the Cowgirls have twice as many such wins as BYU has total wins against Big 12 competition.
Although that difference is staggering, it doesn’t necessarily make the game easy for OSU. The Cowgirls have lost to Kansas and Houston this season and will face a hungry BYU coming off a tough two-game Texas trip against Baylor and TCU.
Game Information: No. 20 Oklahoma State (20-4, 10-3 Big 12) vs. BYU (12-12, 3-10)
Date/Time: Saturday, Feb. 15 at 4 p.m. CT
Where: Marriott Center - Provo, UT
TV/Streaming: ESPN+
Although OSU has been a force in the Big 12 this season, it has had its fair share of troubles on the road. Since earning blowout wins in their first two conference road games, the Cowgirls have gone 2-2 in their past four road games and narrowly avoided a third in a three-point win at Texas Tech.
Considering how OSU has played over the past week, it should be able to take care of business against a BYU team that has played some solid basketball this month. After starting 1-8 in conference play, the Cougars have won two of their past four. However, BYU’s three Big 12 wins have come against the only three teams below it in the conference standings.
Delaney Gibb’s 17 points per game and Emma Calvert’s 13 points per game give BYU an opportunity to play a competitive contest if its stars can shine. Still, the Cowgirls have done a solid job slowing opposing stars this season and should have enough firepower from Stailee Heard, Anna Gret Asi and Micah Gray to escape with another win.
