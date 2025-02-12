Game Preview: No. 20 Cowgirls Looking to Carry Momentum vs. Arizona
The Cowgirls have their highest ranking since 2018 and can continue their momentum in Stillwater.
Oklahoma State has been one of the surprise teams in the Big 12 this season, but it was only a shock to those on the outside. After making the NCAA Tournament in 2023, the Cowgirls faced numerous injuries to derail their 2024 campaign.
With some key returners and key transfers on the team this season, Jacie Hoyt’s team is already in the rankings in her third year at the helm. Breaking their way into the top 20 for the first time in seven years, the Cowgirls’ goals of a deep March run or even winning the Big 12 are well within reach. Of course, to achieve those goals, they will need to take care of business against teams below them in the standings, like the one they will soon tip off against.
Game Information: No. 20 Oklahoma State (19-4, 9-3 Big 12) vs. Arizona (15-10, 6-6)
Date/Time: Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 6:30 p.m. CT
Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena - Stillwater, OK
TV/Streaming: ESPN+
Two of the Cowgirls’ three Big 12 losses have come against teams nowhere near the Big 12 title race. With rough performances against Kansas and Houston, the Cowgirls have no doubts that any team could beat anyone in conference play on any given night.
With the first-hand experience of those disappointments, the Cowgirls will welcome in an Arizona team that has hovered around the middle of the Big 12 standings all season. While Arizona has won against teams like West Virginia at home, it has struggled to find that same level of success on the road.
In the Wildcats’ past five games, they have three home wins and two road losses. For the Cowgirls to keep the Wildcats’ struggles on the road alive, they will need to stop a balanced scoring attack led by Jada Williams, who averaged 13 points per game.
With Wildcats sitting at second in the conference in steals, the Cowgirls will need to take care of the ball and avoid giving their opponent easy opportunities in transition. If OSU can play with the same intensity it had against Kansas State, it should be on its way to a 20-4 mark.
