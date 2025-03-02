Game Preview: No. 21 Cowgirls Looking to Finish Regular Season Strong at Kansas
The Cowgirls have plenty to play for in their final regular season contest.
Coming into their final game, Oklahoma State is sitting third in the Big 12 standings and has an opportunity to secure its spot in the top four and get a bye in the first two rounds of the conference tournament. Riding a three-game winning streak, OSU seems to be playing some of its best basketball of the season and has established itself as one of the best in the country.
While the Cowgirls are the better team on paper coming into this matchup, they have slipped up in games as the favorite this season. Of course, that includes their first conference loss, which came to this Kansas team in Stillwater. With so much to play for, the Cowgirls need to continue their recent play and avenge their early-season loss.
Game Information: No. 21 Oklahoma State (23-5, 13-4 Big 12) vs. Kansas (16-12, 6-11)
Date/Time: Sunday, March 2 at 3 p.m. CT
Where: Allen Fieldhouse - Lawrence, KS
TV/Streaming: ESPN+
While OSU is riding a three-game winning streak and making strides to find its best form ahead of the postseason, Kansas hasn’t had the same luck in recent weeks. The Jayhawks have lost five of their past seven games, including three losses to ranked teams in that span. Across those two losses to Kansas State and one to West Virginia, Kansas has lost by a combined 90 points, failing to keep any game closer than 27.
While the Jayhawks were able to beat OSU in Stillwater early in Big 12 play, the Cowgirls have since established themselves as a Big 12 contender and one of the best teams in the entire country. In that game, Kansas’ S’Mya Nichols dropped 27, while Regan Williams and Elle Evans combined for 35. If OSU’s defense can stop those three from having similar performances on Sunday, the Cowgirls should be in a good position to avenge their loss.
OSU will also need much more than they got from their second and third-best players in that game, with Anna Gret Asi and Micah Gray combining to score seven points on 1-of-17 shooting.
