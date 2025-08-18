Fresno State vs. Kansas Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 0
Kansas football finally gets to christen its renovated home, and Lawrence has been waiting nearly two years for this moment.
The Jayhawks step back into David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium with expectations that feel almost foreign: they’re not only favored, but favored big.
Across from them, Fresno State arrives in a year of transition, carrying both the weight of last season’s struggles and the optimism of Matt Entz’s first campaign.
Fresno State vs. Kansas Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Fresno State +12.5 (-105)
- Kansas -12.5 (-115)
Moneyline
- Fresno State (+365)
- Kansas (-490)
Total
- Over 50.5 (-110)
- Under 50.5 (-110)
Fresno State vs. Kansas How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, August 23, 2025
- Game Time: 6:30 p.m. ET
- Venue: David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
- Fresno State Record: 0-0
- Kansas Record: 0-0
Fresno State vs. Kansas Key Player to Watch
E.J. Warner, Quarterback – Fresno State
Fresno State’s new quarterback and the son of NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner arrives from Rice, where he quietly became one of the most reliable young passers in the AAC, throwing for 2,700+ yards and 17 touchdowns last fall. His quick release and football IQ make him dangerous against defenses still finding rhythm in Week 0, and Kansas’ secondary is still trying to erase the memory of being torched through the air a season ago.
Fresno’s offensive line remains a question, especially against a Jayhawk front that — if healthy — can collapse pockets fast, but Warner’s poise gives the Bulldogs a legitimate chance to move the ball. His ability to manage the game while taking calculated deep shots could be the X-factor that tilts this spread.
Fresno State vs. Kansas Prediction and Pick
Kansas is the better team and should ultimately find separation, especially with Jalon Daniels back to lead a retooled offense. But between lingering injuries up front and the natural rust of an opener, it’s asking a lot for the Jayhawks to win by two touchdowns against a Fresno State team that has proven it won’t roll over against Power Four opponents.
The Bulldogs have the secondary to hang with Kansas’ new-look receivers, and Warner is steady enough to keep drives alive against a defense missing key pieces in the trenches. Week 0 games often come down to mistakes and conditioning, and Fresno has the coaching pedigree under Entz to limit both. Kansas will control the second half, but the number is simply too big given the matchups.
Pick: Fresno State +12.5 (-105 at FanDuel)
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.