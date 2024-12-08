Game Preview: Oklahoma State Faces Seton Hall in Big 12-Big East Battle
Oklahoma State has a chance to get another road win to begin December.
On Wednesday, the Cowboys played in Tulsa in their first game since the Charleston Classic. After a slow start, the Cowboys began to pull away toward the end of the first half.
OSU rode that momentum to a double-digit lead and eventually gained more separation in the second half on its way to a big win. OSU had a season-high 16 steals and consistently got out on the fast break. OSU also finished with only eight 3-point attempts, a significant dropoff from its previous season-low of 20. OSU coach Steve Lutz said the shot selection was intentional and that he wants to put an emphasis on getting inside.
Game Information: Oklahoma State (5-2) vs. Seton Hall (5-4)
Date/Time: Sunday, Dec. 8 at 11 a.m. CT
Where: Prudential Center - Newark, NJ
TV/Streaming: FS1
Spread: Seton Hall -1.5
Total Points: Over/Under 130.5 points
Moneyline: Oklahoma State -108, Seton Hall -111
Like OSU, Seton Hall was in the Charleston Classic in late November and went 2-1 on its trip. As OSU travels east for the second time this season, it’s hoping to have better results than that November trip when it went only 1-2.
Among the worst in the Big East in nonconference play to begin the season, Seton Hall has an opportunity to improve its 3-2 record at home. Of course, OSU has a new identity under Lutz and needs wins like this to beef up its resume for a potential NCAA Tournament bid.
Last season, OSU won only one road game throughout the season, meaning the Cowboys would surpass last season's road win total with a victory in New Jersey. The game will also be a clash of styles.
OSU likes to run and have high-scoring affairs, averaging 80.9 points per game compared to Seton Hall’s 58.3. Whichever team can control the tempo and play at its preferred pace should be in a position to get a win.
