Game Preview: Oklahoma State Heads to Kansas Looking for Upset
Oklahoma State has had a rough season away from home but could shock a rival this weekend.
After playing its past two games on the home floor, OSU will be on the road for the first time since its matchup at TCU. Losing on a last-second shot, the Cowboys struggled to bounce back and set a record for their largest loss in Gallagher-Iba Arena against Texas Tech.
While it seemed all hope was lost after that two-game skid, the Cowboys responded with a win against UCF and put up 104 points, their most in over seven years. As Steve Lutz looks to build the program in Stillwater, showing resiliency will be a key factor. While his team already has that down, he is still searching for his first signature win with the Cowboys.
Although Kansas isn’t having the season it expected, a win in Lawrence could be massive.
Game Information: Oklahoma State (13-13, 5-10 Big 12) vs. No. 23 Kansas (17-9, 8-7)
Date/Time: Saturday, Feb. 22 at 3 p.m. CT
Where: Allen Fieldhouse - Lawrence, KS
TV/Streaming: CBS/CBSSN
Spread: Kansas -14.5
Total Points: Over/Under 149.5 points
Moneyline: Kansas -1800, Oklahoma State +900
Odds via ESPN Bet
Although it might be easy to see Kansas’ recent struggles as a reason for optimism for the Cowboys, the Jayhawks will be hungry to get a win on their home floor after a winless trip to Utah and BYU. Over their past seven games, the Jayhawks are 3-4, winning three games at home and losing four on the road.
Desperate for a win to keep their preseason goals within reach, Kansas must take care of business against OSU and prevent the Cowboys from getting their first Big 12 road win. For OSU to pull the upset, slowing star big man Hunter Dickinson will be key.
He’s led the team in scoring and rebounding with 16.3 points and 9.7 boards per game. Alongside him, Zeke Mayo is the only other Jayhawk to average double-figure scoring at 14.7 points.
It’s a long shot for the Cowboys to walk out of Lawrence with a win, but sometimes their best chances seem to come when everyone has already counted them out.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
