Game Preview: Oklahoma State Hosts UCF in Big 12 Battle
The Cowboys are back in action and in need of a win.
Oklahoma State seemed to have a solid rhythm just a week ago. Coming off of a win against Arizona State that marked its second in the past three games, OSU had an opportunity to win its first Big 12 road game.
However, the Cowboys’ crushing last-second loss at TCU was followed by their largest loss in Gallagher-Iba Arena when Texas Tech visited on Saturday. Despite the slippery slope OSU appears to be on, it has no choice but to take the floor and try again on Wednesday.
Although only three scholarship players remain from last season, there could be a bit of extra motivation as OSU faces the team that ended its 2023-24 season. The Cowboys went 0-2 against UCF last season and will look to turn the tide and keep their winning home record in Big 12 games afloat.
Game Information: Oklahoma State (12-13, 4-10 Big 12) vs. UCF (13-12, 4-10)
Date/Time: Wednesday, Feb. 19 at 8 p.m. CT
Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena - Stillwater, OK
TV/Streaming: ESPNU
There is not much OSU can do to suddenly make this a successful season. That also means OSU has no reason to look beyond the game in front of it.
The Cowboys have had some rough blowout losses this season but have done solid against other teams around them in the Big 12 standings at home. While the Cowboys seem to be at the lowest point of their season, they will be facing a team in the same situation.
UCF enters Stillwater on a six-game losing streak. Although the Knights have a couple of road wins in conference play, their recent play could be exactly what OSU needs to get back on track.
Averaging 18.5 points and seven rebounds, Keyshawn Hall has been the guy for UCF throughout the season, and the Knights will need another big game from him in Stillwater. If Steve Lutz’s team can slow UCF’s top scorer and play like it has in its other Big 12 wins, the Cowboys could be in for a fifth Big 12 win.
