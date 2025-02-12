Game Preview: Oklahoma State Looking For First Win at TCU Since 2017
The Cowboys haven’t won on the road in conference play, but they might have their best opportunity.
Oklahoma State has looked like an improved squad over the past few weeks. Following a rocky start to conference play, OSU has managed to stay within two games of the top half of the conference. Although it will take a lot for it to make a move up in the standings, a win away from home could be massive for its chances.
Sitting at 0-6 in Big 12 road games, the Cowboys are in danger of finishing with a worse conference road record than last season when they only won once at Cincinnati near the end of the season. With a 4-2 record at home, the Cowboys have shown they have the talent to get some conference wins, but they need that to translate to a road environment.
Game Information: Oklahoma State (12-11, 4-8 Big 12) vs. TCU (12-11, 5-7)
Date/Time: Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 6 p.m. CT
Where: Schollmaier Arena - Fort Worth, TX
TV/Streaming: CBSSN
OSU has struggled to find any success away from its home arena this season, but there might be some silver linings for the Cowboys in this matchup. Not only will this be the closest road game OSU has played in this season, but TCU is also the worst team on OSU’s remaining road schedule.
This game could also be an opportunity for OSU to bolster its record and try to avoid a losing overall record. While the Cowboys need some big performances from Marchelus Avery and Abou Ousmane, it will also be up to the supporting cast to chip on on both ends to secure a much-needed win.
For Steve Lutz’s team to get the win, it will need to slow down TCU’s duo of double-digit scorers. This season, Noah Reynolds and Vasean Allette have been the go-to scoring options for TCU. Both smaller guards, the Cowboys will need to make it difficult on the backcourt and force some tough jumpers.
With TCU coming off of a 30-point loss at Iowa State, it could be looking for a similar bounce back to OSU’s following its loss to Kansas State a couple of weeks ago. As long as the Cowboys can play their game and continue their solid play, they should have a chance to win in Fort Worth for the first time since 2017.
