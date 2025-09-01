UNC's Depth Chart for Bill Belichick's First Game Is Hilariously On-Brand
North Carolina opens the Bill Belichick Era Monday night against TCU, and they started things by listing their depth chart in classic Belichickian style.
Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde revealed what the Tar Heels sent to the media as their depth chart for Game 1 of the season. It's pretty hilarious.
Yes, you read that right, North Carolina went through the motions of printing out a depth chart, but just decided not to fill it out. Now, to be fair, this could be a clerical error, but if it isn't, it's pretty funny.
For what it’s worth, TCU's depth chart was also blank.
So, yeah, either we have some elite gamesmanship from both teams ahead of kickoff, or someone at UNC may have just messed something up.
The 73-year-old Belichick is coaching his first college game on Monday night, and there is a ton of interest in how he does after winning six Super Bowls in 24 seasons as head coach of the New England Patriots.
We'll see how his transition goes.