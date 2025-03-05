Game Preview: Oklahoma State Seeking to Sweep Season Series Against UCF
The Cowboys are back in action and looking to sweep a season series for the first time in two years.
Oklahoma State’s most recent season series sweep was secured in the final game of the 2022-23 season when it beat Texas Tech for the second time that year. After winning only four conference games last season, OSU has bounced back a bit in Steve Lutz’s first season and won six Big 12 contests with another two to come.
The Cowboys’ six wins have all come on the road, which makes winning any season series a tough prospect. Still, OSU has already beaten this UCF team on its home floor and could be in for its first road win in conference play.
Game Information: Oklahoma State (14-15, 6-12 Big 12) vs. UCF (15-14, 6-12)
Date/Time: Wednesday, March 5 at 6 p.m. CT
Where: Addition Financial Arena - Orlando, FL
TV/Streaming: ESPN+
In OSU’s first game against UCF, there was seemingly no defense being played on either side. The Knights put up 95 points in Gallagher-Iba Arena, but Bryce Thompson’s career-high 25 points helped push the Cowboys offense over the edge with 104 in its only triple-digit scoring game of the season.
While the Cowboys offense has shown it is capable of putting up big numbers, it will need to finally translate to the road if OSU wants any chance of winning. Of course, UCF isn’t in the NCAA Tournament picture either and has little to play for in this game beyond conference tournament seeding.
If either team wants to make some cinderella run, a win in this matchup would be crucial. Currently, the teams are tied for 13th in the conference, with the winner almost certainly securing that spot for the season.
While it might not seem like much of a prize, it could still help either team get a more favorable matchup in the first round and potentially avoid a top-three team in the conference until the semifinals. Despite both teams’ struggles, this should be another fun matchup between a couple of solid teams still looking to find their stride.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.