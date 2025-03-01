Game Preview: Oklahoma State Travels to Face Slumping Baylor
Oklahoma State doesn’t have many opportunities left to make a statement, but it might be finding its groove.
The Cowboys are coming off their best game of the season, which was a 74-68 win over No. 9 Iowa State. As the fans stormed the Gallagher-Iba Arena floor, the Cowboys secured their first win over a ranked team this season and their first over a top 10 team since 2022.
OSU’s win was important for a few reasons, but it clinched a winning record in conference home games for the Cowboys, signifying an improvement over last season’s 3-6 mark. However, the Cowboys’ issues on the road have persisted despite stringing together solid performances on the home floor with relative consistency. With only two more chances to get a Big 12 road win, OSU could finally get what it’s been looking for at Baylor.
Game Information: Oklahoma State (14-14, 6-11 Big 12) vs. Baylor (16-12, 8-9)
Date/Time: Saturday, March 1 at 7 p.m. CT
Where: Foster Pavilion - Waco, TX
TV/Streaming: ESPN+
In OSU’s win over Iowa State, Abou Ousmane led the charge for the Cowboys. With a nearly even scoring split between halves, Ousmane dropped 25 points to push his team to victory.
The Cowboys might need a similar performance from the big man if they want to take down a solid Baylor team. One of the biggest reasons OSU needs another solid night from Ousmane is because he will match up against Norchad Omier, who leads the Bears in scoring and rebounding with 15.7 points and 10.4 boards per game.
Considering the Bears lost in their most recent game on Tuesday against Cincinnati, it’s fair to assume they will be hungry for a win on their home floor. While Baylor has a losing record in conference play, it has only lost twice in Big 12 home games. Considering Baylor has only won one of its past five games, which was an overtime win at home against West Virginia, this could be the perfect storm for OSU to get a win.
From a top 10 team in the preseason to being unranked and trending toward the NCAA Tournament bubble, Baylor is desperate for a win. While the Cowboys just had a massive win on Tuesday, they will need to match that level of play to have a chance to get their first Big 12 road win.
