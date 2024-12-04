Game Preview: Oklahoma State Travels to Tulsa for First Road Game
Oklahoma State is set for its first game at Tulsa in six years.
OSU is set for battle with an in-state rival when it travels east to face Tulsa. After meeting last season in Oklahoma City, the Cowboys are looking to win against the Golden Hurricane in consecutive years.
The Cowboys are fresh off a trip to Charleston, where they suffered their first two losses of the season. While losses to Florida Atlantic and Nevada spoiled the trip, a solid performance against Miami still gives OSU something to be proud of ahead of this matchup.
Game Information: Oklahoma State (4-2) at Tulsa (4-4)
Date/Time: Wednesday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m. CT
Where: Reynolds Center - Tulsa, OK
TV/Streaming: ESPN+
Spread: Oklahoma State -5.5
Total Points: Over/Under 152.5 points
Moneyline: Oklahoma State -250, Tulsa +202
OSU’s last trip to Tulsa came in 2018-19, where the Cowboys lost a tight contest. While none of the cast from that game will be involved on Wednesday, the prospect of the same result remains.
The Cowboys have struggled in nonconference play, particularly on the road, in the past few seasons. Last season, OSU’s lone nonconference road game was a loss to Southern Illinois.
However, the Golden Hurricane has not proven to be an intimidating team this season. After starting 3-0, Tulsa has lost four of its past five, including its most recent game against Georgia State.
For OSU to get out of Tulsa with a win, it will need its usual suspects to step up. Good performances from players such as Marchelus Avery, Bryce Thompson and Abou Ousmane should be enough to escape with a victory. However, with nearly two weeks since the Cowboys’ last game, they could have difficulty finding a rhythm, especially in the opening minutes.
With such a grueling Big 12 schedule looming, winning games against beatable nonconference opponents is critical to OSU’s NCAA Tournament chances.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.