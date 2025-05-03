How Jaylen Curry Addition Could Help Cowboys Next Season
Oklahoma State has been busy in the portal and recently made a key backcourt addition.
On Thursday, OSU officially added UMass transfer Jaylen Curry to the team for next season. Curry became the 10th newcomer for OSU next year and the seventh portal addition this offseason.
With two seasons at UMass under his belt, Curry will look to continue his solid play with the Cowboys next season and even compete for a starting spot under coach Steve Lutz. He averaged 13.3 points and 3.9 assists last season and should fit in nicely to Lutz’s system as a solid defender, who also has experience pushing the pace.
"Jaylen brings speed, toughness and scoring ability to our backcourt," Lutz said. "He's got a great feel for the game and plays with an edge that I really like. He's someone who can get downhill, make plays for others and defend the length of the floor. I'm excited to welcome him to Stillwater."
Throughout the offseason, Lutz and the Cowboys have been aggressive in the transfer portal, trying to build a winning team for next season. The Cowboys haven’t made the NCAA Tournament since 2021 and have only made one appearance over the past eight seasons, which was part of why the Cowboys moved to Lutz last offseason.
Before coming to Stillwater, Lutz had made the NCAA Tournament in each of his three seasons as a head coach. Although that streak snapped last season, the Cowboys still managed to make the NIT in Lutz’s first year at the helm and made a run to the tournament’s quarterfinals.
Of course, Lutz had little time to build his roster last offseason compared to a full period in 2025. Curry’s addition is one of many OSU has made over the past few weeks and could be one of the most important after potential starting point guard Arturo Dean hit the portal.
There is no guarantee that OSU’s big moves this offseason will result in a big season in 2025-26, but the Cowboys have done everything they can, including now bolstering the point guard spot.