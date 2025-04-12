Incoming Oklahoma State Guard Among ESPN's Top 100 Portal Players
Oklahoma State has been busy in the portal and secured one of the best players in this year’s class.
The Cowboys have looked to get the program back on track after hiring Steve Lutz last offseason. In his first season with the program, Lutz led OSU to within one game of .500 and made it to the quarterfinals of the NIT.
While OSU’s goal isn’t to make the NIT, the Cowboys’ postseason journey was a sign that the team is headed in the right direction. While OSU’s expectations last season allowed for an NIT appearance to mark a successful season, next season’s expectations should be much higher.
Since the end of the season, the Cowboys have secured four commits from the transfer portal, including Kanye Clary, Anthony Roy and Vyctorius Miller. However, only one of OSU’s commits cracked ESPN’s list of the top 100 transfer portal players.
Isaiah Coleman earned a nod on ESPN’s top 100 ranking, coming in at No. 95. The Seton Hall transfer projects to be one of the most important players for OSU next season and could even be the best player on Lutz’s squad.
Last season, Coleman was a star for a bad Seton Hall team. While the Pirates were well below .500, Coleman managed to be a consistent bright spot.
He averaged 15.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.5 steals. Considering Coleman’s skillset, he could be a seamless fit for the Cowboys in 2025-26.
While his shooting numbers need some improvement for him to truly be a star in the Big 12, Coleman’s ability to step up and have big scoring nights is something the Cowboys were desperate to add in the offseason. In his sophomore year, Coleman had 11 games with at least 20 points and even had an 18-point outing against OSU in December.
Although there are no guarantees that Coleman will shine for the Cowboys next season, his play at Seton Hall should be reason for optimism. As Coleman enters his junior year, he brings plenty of talent and experience to an OSU team that should be in the mix for an NCAA Tournament bid.