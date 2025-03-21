Iowa Transfer Guard Narrows List to 6, Includes Oklahoma State
The Oklahoma State Cowboys are coming off of a subpar basketball hoops season, which witnessed the Pokes sneak into the 2025 NIT. The Cowboys coaching staff received some promising news on Friday by way of the transfer portal.
Iowa transfer guard Brock Harding narrowed his list down to six schools according to Joe Tipton of On3. Oklahoma State, South Carolina, TCU, Texas Tech, Louisville and Washington made the short list of potential homes for the sharpshooting guard.
The 6-foot, 162-pound guard was the Hawkeyes' primary ball handler throughout the season and one of the top floor generals in the Big 10. Playing in all 33 games while starting 24, he averaged 8.8 points and 5.3 assists per game, the latter of which was fourth in the league. He also shot 45.4 percent from the field, and 39.8 percent on 3-point attempts.
Harding was a standout in Iowa’s 77-70 win over Ohio State in the Big Ten Tournament. He finished the night with 15 points, including a crucial 3-pointer late in the game, which proved to be the dagger. After the win, head coach Fran McCaffrey praised Harding’s clutch shot.
“A lot of times he finds himself on the floor at the end of the game,” McCaffery said. “He’s tough. He’s smart. He has that ability to come back after a turnover — because he had a couple before that. When that shot left his hands, I think we all knew it was good.”
Harding is currently listed as the No. 7 ranked guard in the transfer portal. Brock Harding played high school basketball at Moline (IL), where he was a three-star prospect. He was the No. 162 overall player and No. 29 point guard in the 2023 recruiting cycle. He would be a crucial puzzle piece for Coach Lutz and the Cowboys moving forward.
