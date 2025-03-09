Jacie Hoyt, Cowgirls Ready for Selection Sunday
Oklahoma State has been one of the top teams in the Big 12 this season and will soon get to put its talent on display on the biggest stage.
The Cowgirls are in the midst of one of the best seasons in school history. After an injury-riddled 2024 campaign, the Cowgirls have risen to the top tier of the Big 12 standings in 2025, going 14-4 in conference play and finishing third.
Their third-place finish was enough to help them advance to the semifinals of the Big 12 Tournament. However, a loss to Baylor in overtime thwarted OSU’s hopes of winning the first Big 12 Tournament in team history, a feat that TCU accomplished on Sunday night.
Despite falling to one of the top teams in the nation in Baylor, OSU coach Jacie Hoyt’s team still has its biggest games ahead of it. With the NCAA Tournament looming and Selection Sunday only a week away, the Cowgirls are excited to get to the next stage.
“It's amazing to get to lose at this time of year and know you still get to play, and you still get to play in the biggest tournament of the year that we have all been striving to do,” Hoyt said. “So while this really, really hurts, we still have everything that we want ahead of us. One thing about this group. I have loved our response after losses. We haven't had to feel it very much, that feeling of losing, but every single time we have, they bounce back that much better and stronger.”
Currently, the Cowgirls are projected as a seventh seed in the NCAA Tournament and will almost certainly be traveling for their first two rounds. While OSU has seen success all season, it still has more to prove in the big dance. Regardless of where the Cowgirls end up, it will be up to them to take care of any team in front of them.
“We belong with the best of the best, and I'm really hoping we can get off that 7 line that they keep projecting us at,” Hoyt said. “I, for the life of me, do not understand that, but ultimately, that's not in our control.”
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.