Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports Picks Oklahoma State to Finish Last in Big 12 Hoops
On a recent episode of College Hoops Today with Jon Rothstein, the show's host revealed his Big 12 Preseason Power Rankings.
"Kansas is (No. 1) followed by Houston, Baylor, Iowa State and Arizona," Rothstein said. "Colorado, Utah, West Virginia, Oklahoma State round out the Big 12 Preseason Power Rankings."
The CBS Sports insider picked Oklahoma State to finish last place in the conference after the Cowboys went 4-14 in Big 12 play last season, resulting in a 13th place finish, coming in ahead of only West Virginia.
After a tumultuous year that resulted in Mike Boynton being fired and a number of the Pokes key pieces leaving Stillwater, OSU hired former Western Kentucky head coach Steve Lutz to take the reigns.
Lutz quickly got to work, adding Arkansas transfer Davonte Davis, Texas Tech transfer Robert Jennings II, West Virginia transfer Patrick Suemnick, Xavier transfer Abou Ousmane, UCF transfer Marchelus Avery, Western Kentucky transfer Brandon Newman, Florida International transfer Arturo Dean, La Salle transfer Khalil Brantley, St. Mary's (TX) transfer Tyler Caron and Coffeyville Community College transfer CJ Smith over the offseason.
Despite adding a number of solid players with varying skill sets, Lutz and the Cowboys still have their work cut out for them as the Big 12 expands once again this season. After welcoming Houston, BYU, CIncinnati and UCF to the conference last year, Arizona State, Arizona, Colorado and Utah will join the league this year.
Adding well established basketball programs like Houston and Arizona to the Big 12 only makes things more difficult for a program like Oklahoma State. Still, Lutz seems to have rounded up a decent amalgamation of talent in Stillwater and will have the opportunity to prove Rothstein and many others wrong in 2024-25.
