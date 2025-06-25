Latest Bracketology Paints Grim Picture for Oklahoma State
Oklahoma State is looking to have a big bounce-back year in 2026, but it might be more difficult than it seems.
OSU has been one of the least successful teams in the Big 12 over the past few seasons, but the program appears to be trending in the right direction. While Cowboy basketball was once at the forefront of the national picture, Stillwater has had some rough stretches in recent years.
While the Mike Boynton era consistently featured the Cowboys being unable to build on their momentum, mostly because of forces beyond their control, Steve Lutz’s hiring in 2024 represented a new beginning for the program.
In his first year, the Cowboys managed to have a better season than the year before, but still far from the standard in Stillwater. After falling in the quarterfinals of the NIT, OSU ended with a losing record for the second-straight season.
Still, many of OSU’s struggles could be attributed to some unfortunate situations. For example, Lutz was hired weeks after the end of the season, giving him limited time to find transfers from around the country or try to retain the Cowboys who were testing their options.
Of course, that wasn’t a problem this offseason. Lutz was able to get straight into recruiting after OSU’s loss in the NIT, and he has built a roster filled with players who should fit his style well, while also putting an emphasis on players who can create their own shots to avoid the stagnant offense that was seen often last season.
However, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi isn’t high on the Cowboys’ chances to make the jump to the NCAA Tournament next season. In his latest Bracketology for 2026, Lunardi doesn’t have the Cowboys among the 68-team field or in the next eight teams out.
With only eight Big 12 teams in the projected field, compared to 14 from the SEC and 11 from the Big Ten, OSU might not have the advantage of playing in the toughest conference like it did only a couple of years ago. Still, the Cowboys have made strides toward being a tournament team, and they simply need to persevere to get back where they belong.