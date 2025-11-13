'Make 'Em Say Uhh': Vyctorius Miller is Shining Bright for Oklahoma State
Gallagher-Iba Arena is once again buzzing like the days of old. The fans of Cowboy basketball are steadily packing the gymnasium to cheer on their 3-0 Pokes, and they are rocking the place like it's 1997. A key component to the success of the 2025-26 basketball program under head coach Steve Lutz has been the recent success of No Limit Soldier blue blood and Cowboy shooting guard Vyctorius Miller.
Miller is not just a sharpshooting guard with a tremendous ability to put the ball in the basket. He comes from one of the biggest Hip-Hop families in the game. The speakers were booming in the dirty south in the late 90s, thanks in large part to the masterful beats of the No Limit Soldiers.
There is a new colonel of the gold and platinum tank who is after more than big thangs and big bank. Oklahoma State sophomore guard Vyctorius Miller is more than just a big name on campus. He is the son of hip-hop legend Silkk the Shocker and the nephew of Rap Icon Master P. In his first three games on the hardwood of Gallagher-Iba Arena, Miller has been downright spectacular.
It started opening night for Miller when the Pokes took on Oral Roberts. He dropped a then-career-high 21 points with a Silkky smooth jumper and the ability to score around the rim. From the very first basket of his career, everyone in Cowboy Nation knew a star was born. He followed it up with a 15-point and five-dime performance against Texas A&M. The old school fans of No Limit Records were proudly giving Miller the two-finger salute made famous by Uncle P.
But last night against Prairie View A&M, Miller stepped into the spotlight. Vyctorius erupted for a career-high 30 points on 8-of-12 shooting. He knocked down five 3-pointers and was 8-of-11 from the charity stripe. The four-star transfer from LSU showed on Wednesday night that he was officially home.
Through his first three games of the season, Miller is averaging 22 points per game in just over 26 minutes per outing. He is shooting nearly 60 percent from the field and has knocked down 44 percent of his shots from beyond the arc. He has also been good for 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game for the Cowboys this season.
Three games in, Oklahoma State is 3-0, and Vyctorius Miller isn't just scoring—he's putting the Big 12 on notice that the Soldiers never disbanded. They just relocated to Stillwater, swapped the ice for cowboy orange, and handed the mic to the next generation. The streak is young, the season is long, but right now? The tank is full, the beat is banging, and Vyctorius is letting 'em know: Unhhhhh! The family business is booming.