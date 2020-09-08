In-State Matthew Stone Releases Top Five, Sets Commitment Date

STILLWATER -- In-state 2021 standout Matthew Stone out of Kingfisher, OK released his top five schools and set a commitment date on Twitter. Included on that list is Oklahoma State.

Included in the top five list with Oklahoma State is North Texas, Ole Miss, Texas A & M and Tulsa and his commitment date is set for Sept. 15 at 7 p.m.

Stone is a 6-4, 180-pound three-star guard out of Kingfisher (OK) High School in the class of 2021. Oklahoma State offered Stone way back in June of 2019 and have been watching him closely ever since.

While I didn't include Stone in my eight prospects to watch list back in August, Mike Boynton has had success recruiting in-state prospects as evident with the Boone twins of Kalib and Keylan out of Tulsa Memorial and Rondel Walker out of Putnam City West out of Oklahoma City.

Should Stone commit to Oklahoma State next week, he'd be the first commitment for Boynton and Co. in the 2021 class, barring another prospect committing between now and then.

However, his Rivals profile has North Texas as the favorites to land Stone.

Stone is teammates with current 2021 OU commit Bijan Cortes and the two have been really good together. They both eclipsed 1,000 points back in Feb. 2020 and the pair helped Kingfisher win the 4A state championship back in 2019. They came close to repeating in 2020, but fell short to Bethany.

As with the 2020 class, Stone is very familiar with other Oklahoma State offers. While the AAU circuit was disrupted this year by the pandemic, Stone has recently played with Waxahachie teammates CJ Noland and Jalen Lake and Lancaster (TX) guard Wade Taylor.