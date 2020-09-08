SI.com
Pokes Report
HomeFootballBasketballOlympic SportsRecruitingPistol Pete Corral
Search

In-State Matthew Stone Releases Top Five, Sets Commitment Date

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- In-state 2021 standout Matthew Stone out of Kingfisher, OK released his top five schools and set a commitment date on Twitter. Included on that list is Oklahoma State.

Included in the top five list with Oklahoma State is North Texas, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Tulsa and his commitment date is set for Sept. 15 at 7 p.m.

Stone is a 6-4, 180-pound three-star guard out of Kingfisher (OK) High School in the class of 2021. Oklahoma State offered Stone way back in June of 2019 and have been watching him closely ever since.

While I didn't include Stone in my eight prospects to watch list back in August, Mike Boynton has had success recruiting in-state prospects as evident with the Boone twins of Kalib and Keylan out of Tulsa Memorial and Rondel Walker out of Putnam City West out of Oklahoma City.

Should Stone commit to Oklahoma State next week, he'd be the first commitment for Boynton and Co. in the 2021 class, barring another prospect committing between now and then.

However, his Rivals profile has North Texas as the favorites to land Stone.

Stone is teammates with current 2021 OU commit Bijan Cortes and the two have been really good together. They both eclipsed 1,000 points back in Feb. 2020 and the pair helped Kingfisher win the 4A state championship back in 2019. They came close to repeating in 2020, but fell short to Bethany.

As with the 2020 class, Stone is very familiar with other Oklahoma State offers. While the AAU circuit was disrupted this year by the pandemic, Stone has recently played with Waxahachie teammates CJ Noland and Jalen Lake and Lancaster (TX) guard Wade Taylor.

THANKS FOR READING <channel name>
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Oklahoma State Football Reports Seven Active Cases of COVID-19

Oklahoma State athletics has 19 active cases of COVID-19 and the football team has seven cases.

Robert Allen

by

Orangeheart72

Oklahoma State and Tulsa Postponed to Sept. 19

The opening game of the season with Tulsa at Oklahoma State has been postponed from Sept. 12 to Sept. 19

Robert Allen

by

Grumble

Oklahoma State Announces Depth Chart for Tulsa

Oklahoma State released its depth chart ahead of the season opener against Tulsa

Zach Lancaster

by

ZachLancaster

Cowboy Backs and O-Line Loom as Question Marks

A closer in-depth look at the offensive line and cowboy back position on the Oklahoma State depth chart.

John Helsley

It's Time to Kick It Up a Notch and We Promise We Will in Pistol Pete Corral

Pokes Report introduces Pistol Pete Corral and SI Plus and new exclusive content.

Robert Allen

by

Orangeheart72

Waiting on Reaction, Careful About Thoughts, Salary Cuts are Very Personal!

Oklahoma State athletics is looking at cutbacks and more, thoughts on the situation that is getting publicity

Robert Allen

Pokes Report Big 12 Preview: OU

As Pokes Report previews the Big 12 before the start of the 2020 season, we make our way to Norman and the defending Big 12 champs: OU.

Zach Lancaster

Gundy Talks Game Day Atmosphere, Chuba Hubbard Workload, and New Receivers and Presley

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy talks stadium atmosphere, running back Chuba Hubbard's workload, and new receivers.

Robert Allen

Logan Nobles Off to Great Start and Attitude and Actions Prove Competitiveness

Jenks offensive tackle and Oklahoma State 2021 commitment Logan Nobles talks abouhis season so far.

Robert Allen

Practice Report: Cowboys Totally Ramped Up on Tulsa

Tulsa returns a lot of offensive firepower and Oklahoma State working the holiday weekend to beat the Hurricane

Robert Allen