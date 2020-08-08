Cowboy Basketball Recruiting: Eight Prospects to Keep an Eye On

STILLWATER -- Oklahoma State is still looking to add the first piece to the 2021 signing class, though it's no cause for concern.

Even if there wasn't a global pandemic that's sidelined in-person/on-campus recruiting for the foreseeable future, Mike Boynton and Co. didn't sign their first prospect of the 2020 class until Oct. 31, 2020 with Rondel Walker.

Following the 2020-21 season, Cowboy basketball will potentially have four roster spots to fill with the departures of Cade Cunningham, Bryce Williams, Ferron Flavors Jr. and possibly Isaac Likekele should he have the season everyone expects him to have.

It could always be more than four spots as there's always the chance of transfers, but we're just taking a look at four.

I've been told by a source close to the program that Boynton and Co. are being extremely selective during this recruiting cycle as they're not allowed to evaluate prospects in person, so we're just going to be taking a look at eight prospects the coaching staff is pursuing hard and have a decent chance of landing.

We're going to start with in-state 6-3, 160-pound shooting guard Trey Alexander out of Heritage Hall. He's a consensus four-star top-50 prospect in the 2021 class and the No. 1 overall prospect out of Oklahoma. The Cowboys were the first to offer Alexander way back in Nov. 2017 and he's been on campus several times since.

It appears it's down to a three school race between Arkansas, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State with people believing he'll wind up in Norman. We've seen Boynton and Co. work some magic over the past few years, so I wouldn't rule anything out.

F Michael James - 6-4, 180-pounds - Oak Ridge - Orlando, FL

Michael James is another prospect towards the top of the list. The fours-star small forward ranks as the No. 105 prospect in the 2021 class and recently included the Cowboys in his top-schools list along with Alabama, Arkansas, Cincinnati, Louisville, Texas A & M, USF and Virginia Tech.

Incredibly versatile prospect who averaged 18.5 points and 6.1 rebounds per game this past season as a junior. I'd give the Cowboys a decent chance of landing James thanks in part to Cowboy assistant Erik Pastrana.

F Daimion Collins - 6-8, 190-pounds - Atlanta (TX) High School

Daimion Collins is another prospect I'd put towards the top of the list in regards to the effort put into recruiting him. Collins is a five star prospect and the No. 22 ranked overall prospect in the 2021 class and the No. 2 overall prospect out of the Lone Star State.

Collins was a main factor in Atlanta going 30-5 overall this past season, 12-0 in district play and was recruited by just about everyone. In early July, he released his top-10 list that included Oklahoma State, Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Houston, Kansas, LSU, Oklahoma, Texas and Texas Tech, though many nation experts believe Collins is leaning towards the Longhorns.

PG Wade Taylor - 6-0, 180-pounds - Lancaster (TX) High School

We're staying in the Lone Star State for our next prospect, point guard Wade Taylor. Taylor's a three-star prospect, but he's listed as the No. 143 overall ranked prospect in the 2021 class and the No. 7 ranked prospect out of Texas.

Taylor is one of a few point guards Boynton and Co. are recruiting in this class as they're set to lose at least one point guard after this season, Cade Cunningham and possibly Isaac Likekele.

He holds a few offers, but it appears Texas A & M are the leaders in the clubhouse to land Taylor, but the Cowboys are definitely still in the running.

PG Khalil Brantley - 6-5, 165-pounds - Boys and Girls High School, Brooklyn, NY

Another point guard Boynton and Co. are pursuing hard is Brooklyn's own Khalil Brantley. Rivals list Brantley as a three-star prospect, but he's one of the best guards out of New York.

Oklahoma State offered back in the first part of May. Brantley also holds offers from Creighton, Georgetown, Iona, Manhattan, Pittsburgh and Seton Hall.

As we all know, Mike Boynton is from Brooklyn and there's no doubt as to who the main recruiter is. This past season, Brantley was electric as he averaged 34.2 points, 9.1 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 1.9 steals and 1.1 blocks per game in 27 games.

SG CJ Noland - 6-3, 215-pounds - Waxahachie (TX) High School

Shooting guard CJ Noland is one of two Waxahachie guards Mike Boynton and Co. are pursuing in the 2021 class. While he's one of the more under-the-radar prospects in the 2021 class, he's certainly got talent and Boynton and Co. are working hard to land him.

Listed as a three-star prospect, Noland currently holds 20 offers that include Creighton, Houston, Kansas State, Oral Roberts, SMU, TCU and Texas A & M among others. Oklahoma State was one of the first to offer Noland way back in May.

Noland helped Waxahachie to a 27-7 overall record this past season as he averaged 20 points a game as a junior and is poised for an even better senior season.

SG Jalen Lake - 6-4, 185-pounds - Waxahachie (TX) High School

The second of two Waxahachie offers from Mike Boynton and Co., Jalen Lake is even more under-the-radar than teammate CJ Noland, but is just as good.

Oklahoma State offered Lake towards the end of July and were his first, and so far only Power Five offer. However, he also holds offers from Colorado State, Florida Atlantic, Grand Canyon, North Texas, Oral Roberts, Tulsa and VCU.

This past season as a junior, Lake averaged 14 points and three assists per game and has the chance to put up more numbers this season as guard BJ Francis graduated this past spring.

CG Tamar Bates - 6-4, 175-pounds - IMG Academy

Tamar Bates, originally out of Piper in Kansas City, checks in as a four-star prospect and the No. 114 overall ranked prospect in the 2021 class.

Mike Boynton and Co. offered Bates back in late Jan. 2020 and since then, Bates has received some solid offers. Along with the Pokes, Bates holds offers from Alabama, Colorado, Creighton, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Oregon, Saint Louis, Virginia Tech and Wichita State.