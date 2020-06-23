Pokes Report
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Olympic Sports

Mike Boynton on the Growth and 'Unbelievable Potential' of Kalib Boone

Zach Lancaster

STILLWATER -- It's been fun watching Kalib Boone grow throughout the last 12 months with Oklahoma State basketball. When he signed with the Pokes, Boone weighed roughly 170-pounds. By the end of the season, he was close to 210.

In the Zoom call Monday afternoon with Mike Boynton, Bill Haisten of the Tulsa World said that he's seen Ka. Boone recently and that he looks really good. While he hasn't been participating in on-campus workouts, I think that's a pretty good sign he's going to show up even bigger than when the season ended in March.

In late February, Boone picked up the first Big 12 weekly honors of his career after he posted a career-high 16 points in the 73-70 upset of then No. 24 Texas Tech.

He averaged just 4.9 points on the season, but he posted 76 points in the final nine games of the season. He grew tremendously as the season wore on and now with the departure of Yor Anei to the transfer portal, he's poised to the be leading big man for the Pokes this season.

“That kid’s got unbelievable potential,” Boynton said during a Zoom call Monday. “His confidence is growing. The success he had as a freshman is one I’m sure will spill over. The opportunity to play with a group of guys he knows really well from last year, being comfortable in college basketball now and then being infused with — Cade’s a unique talent that can help him be even better — where, I’m not gonna go too far, but I’m not sure he’s gonna have to spend four years in college before he can go play professional basketball.”

Those are some big-time words there from Mike Boynton. There haven't been too many guys throughout the past decade for Oklahoma State that's played less than four years for the Pokes before going pro.

Also, considering what Boynton had to say about young Ka. Boone when he was just entering high school.

“I joke with him today,” said Boynton, “when he left our camp in the summer of 2016 I believe, I was like, ‘Man, it’s a shame. That kid’s really tall. If he could play a little bit better, he could be really good.'”

As mentioned above, there's no doubt depth is going to be an issue for the Pokes down low. The departure of Yor Anei and Hidde Roessink, both to the transfer portal, has made an impact, but the Cowboys still have some size.

Incoming freshmen Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe and Montreal Pena check in a 6-7 and 6-9 respectively, while Ka. Boone is pushing 6-10.

“I don’t want to discount having taller guys on your team,” Boynton said. “We want length and athleticism and all that. My job is to focus on what we have. I don’t look at this thing as a what you don’t have and why you can’t be successful. We’ll find a way with the talent we have, with the versatility we have, to put a successful system in place and give these guys an opportunity to have a lot of success as a group.”

But the way the roster has come together with the returning fast-paced talent of Isaac Likekele and Avery Anderson III, combined with the explosive of past-paced play of Cade Cunningham and Moncrieffe, I think 2020-21 is going to be a fun year to watch.

Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boynton and Co. Offer 2023 Mustang Standout

A few short months after Oklahoma State football offered, Mike Boynton and Co. also extend an offer to 2023 prospect Jacobe Johnson

Zach Lancaster

Oklahoma State Football and Mike Gundy Will Need to Block Out Noise to Heal

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy and his players need to look ahead and not behind. Look within and not outside.

Robert Allen

by

Musicman77

Pokes Report Excited to Co-Sponsor i-4 Sports 2020 High School Football Showcase

Pokes Report is a sponsor for the upcoming Oklahoma High School Football Showcase camp for i-4 football

Robert Allen

COVID-19 Still Very Much the Threat to the College Football Season

Kansas State is among the most recent to spike COVID-19 making football season look iffy.

Robert Allen

Mike Boynton Talks of Team's Commitment to Program

Monday was a historic day for Oklahoma State basketball as five-star, and No. 1 overall 2020 prospect Cade Cunningham, announced he's staying with Mike Boynton and Co.

Zach Lancaster

Breaking: Cade Cunningham Affirms His Commitment to Oklahoma State

Cade Cunningham, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2020 class, announced Monday morning that he is sticking with his commitment to Oklahoma State and Mike Boynton

Zach Lancaster

Young QB Steele Wasel Looks Good and Making Progress

Choctaw, Okla. sophomore quarterback Steele Wasel on his development

Robert Allen

Report: Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe is Sticking with Oklahoma State

According to a report from Jon Rothstein, the 6-7 power forward out of Canada, Matthew-Alexander Moncrieffe is sticking with his commitment to Oklahoma State and Mike Boynton and Co.

Zach Lancaster

Chuba Hubbard Responds to Twitter Message that Shows Gundy Wearing an OAN T-Shirt

a t-shirt worn fishing by Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy causes running back Chuba Hubbard to go into protest.

Robert Allen

by

Gov.

Nation's Top 2023 Running Back Eager To Visit Stillwater

The class of 2023's top ranked running back, Rueben Owens has his sights set on Stillwater

Marshall Levenson