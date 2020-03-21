Mythical March Madness: First Half of the Baylor Regional

Publisher's Note: This is our go at Mythical March Madness. The tournament and results are determined using all-time odds for each seed in the tournament for each round of advancement. The roll of dice with rolls of six or below representing the higher-seeded team and rolls of seven or greater representing the lower-seeded team determine results. If the game is written up as close, then the roll of the dice went to the eighth, ninth, or tenth roll. If it is written up as a blowout, then it was decided early.

I’ve got the left side of the bracket and went through the Kansas bracket earlier today. You can read parts one and two here.

Now, we’re onto the lower half of the left side. Taking place in the Moody Coliseum on the SMU campus is the Baylor Regional.

No. 1 Baylor 83 – No. 16 Robert Morris 77

The Northeast Conference champions Robert Morris gave No. 1 Baylor all they could handle Friday evening, but the regional host held on in the final minute to win 83-77. It came down to the final minute and a half of action as the Colonials pulled within three points, 74-71. Senior captain Josh Williams hit a corner three to tie it up at 74, but fouled MaCio Teague sending him to the free throw line where he sunk both shots.

The Colonials turned the ball over on the inbounds play, Teague kicked it out to Jared Butler on the wing who drilled a 3-pointer, and was fouled on his way back down. Up 80-74, the Bears had completely flipped the momentum and the game was out of hand despite a late three by Dante Treacy.

Teague finished with a game-high 22 points with six rebounds and three assists.

No. 8 Illinois 69 – No. 9 St. Mary’s 64

Former Oklahoma State head coach Brad Underwood has the Fighting Illini playing well as they earned a hard-fought win over a tough St. Mary’s team. Sophomore guard Alan Griffin had one of his best games of the season as he led Illinois with 17 points from the field, 12 of which came from beyond the 3-point line.

Freshman big man Kofi Cockburn also had a great game posting 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Illinois turns around and will have to face No. 1 Baylor on Sunday.

No. 5 Houston 82 – No. 12 Liberty 70

Despite the 12-point win for Houston, the game was much closer until the final two minutes. Liberty’s leading scorer, guard Caleb Homesley, fouled out with just under two minutes left to go in the game with Liberty trailing 72-64. He finished with 16 points and seven rebounds.

That’s when Houston was able to run away with the game. Kansas transfer Quentin Grimes led the way for the Cougars as he finished with 18 points on 52 percent shooting from the field. He also recorded five assists.

No. 4 Villanova 75 – No. 13 North Texas 56

Despite being just a few miles from home, North Texas just didn’t have enough as Villanova rolled to a 75-56 win.

Villanova freshman forward Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had a great game in his first NCAA tournament. He posted a fantastic stat line with 15 points and 14 rebounds, along with five blocks.

The second round takes place this coming Sunday and No. 1 Baylor will face No. 8 Illinois and No. Houston will take on No. 4 Villanova.