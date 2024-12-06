No. 1 2026 In-State Recruit Jalen Montonati Visits Oklahoma State
The Oklahoma State Cowboys are off to a 5-2 start to the basketball season under first-year head coach Steve Lutz. They won three straight games to start the season before falling to Florida Atlantic in the opener of the Charleston Classic. The Pokes took care of business on Wednesday with a 76-55 victory over Tulsa.
In attendance for the Cowboys victory over Tulsa was one of the most sought-after prep players in the nation. Owasso junior Jalen Montonati is not your average high school hooper from Oklahoma.
The 6-foot-7 guard is a four-star recruit and helped lead Owasso to their first OSSAA State Championship in school history as sophomore. Montonati scored 34 points in the State Championship game and was also named the Oklahoma Gatorade Player of the Year. He is currently the No. 24 overall prospect in the country and the No. 1 recruit in the Oklahoma for the 2026 class.
Montonati has deep seeded roots in the Oklahoma State basketball program. His father, Brian Montonati, played three seasons with the Cowboys under legendary head coach Eddie Sutton. Those Oklahoma State teams made the NCAA Tournament in all three seasons Montonati was on the roster. In his final season with the Cowboys in 2000, the team made a run to the Elite Eight and Montonati was named to the Big 12 All-Conference team.
In addition to Oklahoma State, Jalen Montonati holds offers from Kansas, Indiana, USC, Oklahoma, Iowa and others. Montonati had this to say about Oklahoma State in a recent interview with ON3.
“My visit was with Coach (Mike) Boynton, but I’ve been in consistent contact with the new staff, and they re-offered, and we are building a relationship. I’ve been going to Gallagher Arena since I was a little kid, you know since my dad played there. Being around everyone there, it’s like a big family. The historical success that Eddie Sutton had there and the impact he had at Oklahoma State for a long time is inspiring. I spoke with Coach (Steve) Lutz and Coach (Keiton) Page a couple of weeks ago on campus and they were at all of my NBPA Top 100 Camp games,” said Montonati.
Growing up around Gallagher-Iba Arena may be just the inside scoop the Cowboys need to land the talented Montonati.
Want to join the discussion? Like Oklahoma State Cowboys on SI on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest Cowboys news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.