No. 24 Oklahoma State Cruises Past Colorado for Another Big 12 Win
Oklahoma State earned another win on its home floor.
On Saturday, No. 24 OSU beat Colorado 82-65 in Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater. The win moved OSU to 12-4 in Big 12 play and could help the Cowgirls move up in the top 25.
After a rough couple of performances on the road, Stailee Heard shined in Stillwater. The Cowgirls’ star finished with 26 points and seven rebounds.
After carrying a 14-point advantage into the second half, the Cowgirls had some issues to begin the third quarter. The Cowgirls struggled to get into a rhythm over the first few minutes out of halftime as Colorado looked to cut into its deficit.
Over the first half of the third quarter, the Buffaloes managed to chip away at the Cowgirls’ lead and get within eight points. While it was a slow start for OSU, Jacie Hoyt’s team soon turned it on and rebuilt its large lead. Over the final five and a half minutes of the third quarter, OSU’s lead went back up to 15 as it got back into a rhythm by getting to to the foul line and knocking down its free throws.
Although Colorado looked to get back into the game in the fourth, the Cowgirls shut the door quickly by taking their advantage up to 19 points in the opening stages of the final frame.
Colorado began the matchup by jumping out to an early lead. After a back-and-forth stretch to open the game, Colorado used a 7-0 run to take a 19-13 lead toward the end of the first quarter. However, the Cowgirls responded and had a 7-0 lead of their own to end the quarter and take a slight advantage after the first 10 minutes.
Another 7-0 OSU run near the middle of the second quarter pushed OSU’s lead to seven, and it began to gain some separation. OSU steadily increased its lead over the next few minutes before a 6-0 spurt to end the half gave it a 46-32 halftime advantage.
The Cowgirls will look to continue their winning ways in their final home game of the regular season on Wednesday when they host Cincinnati.
