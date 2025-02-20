Offensive Explosion Pushes Oklahoma State Past UCF
Oklahoma State’s offense was electric in a much-needed victory.
On Wednesday, the Cowboys beat UCF 104-95 in Gallagher-Iba Arena in Stillwater. OSU’s win snapped a two-game skid and showed it can respond to adversity after suffering the largest loss in Gallagher-Iba history on Saturday.
Although OSU coach Steve Lutz has said all season the team’s identity needs to revolve around defense because his team can’t expect to score 80 in conference play, putting up 104 points is quite the winning formula. OSU broke the 100-point mark for the first time since December 2017, scored at least 104 for the first time since November 2016 and hit 100 points in a regulation Big 12 game for the first time since January 2005.
To get OSU to triple digits, five players scored in double figures, with Bryce Thompson’s 25 points leading the way. His 25 set a new career-high and might have given him one last signature performance in Stillwater, shooting 9-of-11 from inside the arc.
Although the Cowboys’ percentages aren’t all that crazy, their volume kept the offense churning all night. The Cowboys forced 20 turnovers while committing only seven, had a slight advantage in the rebounding battle and took a season-high 74 shots.
OSU’s lead hung around the 10-point mark throughout the second half and allowed UCF to stay within striking distance. While UCF was unable to ever deliver that strike, it stayed in the game with free throws.
The Knights took 38 free throws in Stillwater, converting 31, which both mark opponent highs in conference play for OSU. Keyshawn Hall was responsible for many of those trips to the line, shooting 14-of-17 on free throws on his way to a 34-point performance.
Although OSU’s lack of a dominant starting five has hurt it throughout Big 12 play, its balanced attack was critical against UCF. The Cowboys had a 34-15 advantage in bench points and were able to play a much more balanced rotation, while the Knights had to run their starters for nearly the entire game to keep up.
OSU’s past two games were both crushing in different ways, but to respond like the Cowboys did on Wednesday shows the character of their squad. With only a few weeks left in the regular season, OSU still has a chance to make some noise if it can find a way to pull off some upsets.
