Oklahoma Set for Big Weekend of Big 12 Hoops

Oklahoma State is set for some important games this weekend.

Over the first couple of months of the season, OSU has been able to find success on the floor constantly. With the men’s and women’s teams each having solid starts, some recent slipups have put both squads in a position for this weekend to be a massive one.

Of course, the biggest game will come in Lubbock, with Steve Lutz’s Cowboys set for their Big 12 opener against No. 15 Texas Tech. The Red Raiders are among the few teams expected to be in the conference title race this year, and this game could be a great measuring stick for the Pokes.

Entering this matchup at 12-1, OSU hasn’t received much respect nationally as a result of its nearly flawless nonconference run. While a Bedlam loss in mid-December kept OSU from entering this one undefeated, the team has a chance to send a big message to the Big 12.

Of course, in years past, these types of games haven’t gone the Cowboys’ way. In fact, most times they’ve ended in blowout losses. As a double-digit underdog going into Lubbock, the Cowboys can’t afford to lay a dud as they look to prove their worth in the Big 12.

In Lutz’s first season at the helm, OSU failed to win a conference road game, so this game could prove to be a big step in the right direction, with a ranked win also being on the table. While Lutz will be trying to send a message to the conference, Jacie Hoyt will be back in Stillwater simply trying to get her squad back on track.

On Wednesday, the Cowgirls suffered their first Big 12 loss of the season against Baylor, making Saturday afternoon’s contest against Houston all the more important. Last season, OSU occasionally dropped some games it shouldn’t have, and the Cowgirls simply can’t afford to do that this season if they want to reach their goals.

While a loss to Baylor is far from something to be concerned about, a loss to Houston at home certainly would be. The Cowgirls were a dominant team throughout nonconference play on their home floor, and they’ll be hoping to get back to that brand of basketball.

Considering Houston is 6-7 overall and 0-2 in Big 12 play, including a 55-point loss at West Virginia, this one should be a get-right game for the Cowgirls.